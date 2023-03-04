Better infrastructure has put remote Indian villages on the tourist map (PM Modi)





Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday that better infrastructure had put remote Indian villages on the tourist map, as had the redevelopment of religious centers like the Varanasis Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Addressing a post-budget webinar on the topic of tourism development in mission mode, Mr Modi said it was a myth that tourism is a fancy word associated only with high-income groups in the country. He noted that yatras had been part of India’s cultural and social life for centuries and that people went on pilgrimage even when there were no resources available to them and gave the example of Char Dham Yatra, Dwadash Jyotirling Yatra and 51 Shaktipeeth Yatra. The prime minister said these places had been neglected over the years due to hundreds of years of slavery and political neglect decades after independence. India today is changing this situation, he said, noting that increased facilities lead to increased attraction among tourists. Mr Modi gave the example of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi and said around 80 million people used to visit the temple a year before it was rebuilt, but tourist attendance exceeded 7 crore last year after the renovation. He also mentioned that 15 lakh devotees have visited the Kedarnath Temple compared to only 4-5 lakh before the completion of the reconstruction works at Kedarnathi. Read also | PM Modi pitches for the development of new cities and the modernization of urban infrastructure The Prime Minister pointed out that India’s tourism sector can grow with increased civic amenities, good digital connectivity, good hotels and hospitals and excellent infrastructure. He gave the example of Indian villages. Our villages are becoming centers of tourism, the Prime Minister remarked, pointing out that remote villages are now appearing on the tourism map due to their improved infrastructure. The central government has launched the Vibrant Village Scheme for villages along the border, he said, stressing the need to support businesses such as homestays, small hotels and restaurants. He said India needed to think outside the box and plan ahead to take tourism to new heights. Shedding light on the development parameters of a tourist destination, Mr. Modi listed the potential of the place, the ease of traveling to the destination and the new ways to promote the destination. Each tourist destination can also develop its own revenue model, he said. PTI adds: The webinar is part of a series of 12 post-budget webinars organized by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union budget. The Union budget said tourism promotion will be done in mission mode, with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programs and public-private partnerships. If civic amenities are increased, there is good digital connectivity, good hotels and hospitals and cleanliness, India’s tourism sector can grow in multiple ways, he said. The Prime Minister said wedding destinations are now big business and it has huge potential in India. “We should develop at least 50 tourist destinations which will appear on the list of tourists whenever they think of visiting India,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/better-infrastructure-has-put-remote-indian-villages-on-tourist-map-pm-modi/article66575058.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

