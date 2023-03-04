Politics
Xi Jinping, 69, will win a third term as China’s president this weekend at a Communist Party event
Xi Jinping will secure a third term as China’s president in an endorsement parliament that begins this weekend, enjoying unchallenged status despite criticism over his handling of Covid and the economy.
Xi is certain to be reappointed as president after locking up another five years as head of the Communist Party (CCP) and the military – the two most important leadership positions in Chinese politics – in October.
Since then, Xi, 69, has faced unexpected challenges and scrutiny of his leadership, with mass protests against his zero-Covid policy and his subsequent abandonment that saw countless people die.
But those problems will almost certainly be avoided at the National People’s Congress (NPC), a carefully choreographed event that will also see the unveiling of an ally of Xi as the new prime minister.
From Sunday, the NPC is expected to last about 10 days and culminate with the endorsement of Xi’s presidency by the 3,000 voting delegates in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.
“Public opinion probably isn’t very good about it — zero-Covid has damaged people’s faith,” said Alfred Muluan Wu, associate professor at National University’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. from Singapore.
Yet Xi still enjoys a “pretty strong” position at the top of the party, making him virtually unassailable, Wu said.
China maintained some of the toughest Covid restrictions in the world until late last year, beating growth and social life under a constant barrage of testing mandates, quarantines and travel restrictions that Xi put on him. -even defended.
Public resentment exploded in November in the most widespread public protests in decades, followed by the rapid dismantling of politics and a maelstrom of infections and deaths that went mostly unreported by authorities.
The country is still tentatively emerging from the epidemic, after three years in which businesses, employment and even education have been subjected to government demands to eliminate the virus at all costs.
And the assembled lawmakers will likely set some of China’s lowest economic growth targets in decades on NPC opening day, according to experts interviewed by AFP.
However, there is no indication that Xi’s stance – who piled top party bodies with loyalists and eliminated rivals in last year’s congressional reshuffle – is in doubt.
Li Qiang, a Xi confidant and former Shanghai party leader, is expected to be named prime minister.
Pictured: Li Qiang (file photo). The event will see the unveiling of Xi Qiang’s ally as the new prime minister
Instead of threatening Xi’s rule, the protests last year “gave him just the exit he was looking for”, according to Christopher Johnson, president and CEO of China Strategies Group.
“If the zero-Covid dropout went well, he could…say he listened to people. If it went badly, he could blame the protesters and the ‘hostile foreign forces’ including his leader security has publicly suggested they were behind them,” he wrote in an article in Foreign Affairs magazine last week.
Steve Tsang, director of SOAS China Institute at the University of London, said Xi now had the opportunity to display his response to the pressure.
“He acted decisively when protests included calls for him and the CCP to stand down. He canceled them and eliminated the root cause,” Tsang told AFP.
“He can present himself as a leader from the front, rather than being pushed to react.”
But Oxford University Professor Emeritus Vivienne Shue suggested it was time for China’s leaders to reflect on “what certainly looks like a cumulative record of failures” in responding to the crises of recent years. .
Delegates to the NPC – and the concurrent “Political Consultative Conference” (CPPCC) – will also approve a list of personnel changes and discuss a range of issues from economic recovery to improving sex education in schools, according to state media.
The meetings serve as a forum for attendees to pitch pet projects, but they have little to say about the broader issues of China’s management.
This year’s conclave will take place against the backdrop of increasingly strained ties with Western countries.
A spat with the United States over alleged surveillance balloons has added to dismay at Beijing’s equivocal stance on its Russian ally’s invasion of Ukraine.
In addition to announcing China’s GDP target for the coming year, incumbent Premier Li Keqiang is expected to use his speech at Sunday’s opening ceremony to pledge to increase military spending.
