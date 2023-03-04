Another assassination attempt on Imran Khan, claims Babar Awan





Lawyer and attorney for PTI Chairman Imran Khan Babar Awan during a media interview in Islamabad. INP/FileOnce again, Imran’s life is in danger, the party’s lawyer says. Why these cases are filed in Islamabad, asks the head of the PTI. Khan should be allowed to appear in court virtually, Awan urges.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Babar Awanon claimed on Friday that there was strong evidence to suggest that a plan was being hatched by foreign agencies to launch another attempted attack. Assassination of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

It should be noted that during the PTI long march, a gunman opened fire on the former prime minister in Wazirabad, Gujranwala district last November, wounding him in the legs.

“Some people mocked my speech in the media adding that the government maintains two positions on the attempt on Imran Khan’s life,” Awan told a press conference at the PTI office in Islamabad.

“One was: No life attempt was made on Khan and the second he was attacked by a religious fanatic.”

The former prime minister, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote last year, had twice reiterated that he would be attacked, while the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had also established that Khan had been shot from three different directions, he added.

“Once again, Imran’s life is in danger and we have strong evidence to support it. There are further assassination attempts against Khan,” the PTI stalwart said.

Demanding responses from the government regarding the security risks and threats facing the PTI leader, Awan pointed out that more than 100 cases have been registered against Khan in Islamabad alone.

“Why are these cases being filed in Islamabad? Who shut down the CCTV cameras? Who removed the security from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and who called the security personnel out of the court compound?”

He went on to say, “Lawyers in Islamabad regard Kachehri (court complex) as a death trap.”

When Imran appeared before the ATC, there was no security in sight. “Why can’t Khan be allowed to appear in court virtually when his attacker can be allowed to?” Babar asked.

He said Khan should be treated with respect for the rule of law, but he should also be allowed to appear in court virtually.

“In order to deprive Imran Khan of his personal security, lawsuits are being filed against his personal security personnel,” Awan said while mentioning that Ahmed Niazi, the security officer of the PTI chief faced such cases.

Awan revealed that they had been informed that Khan would be called to Kachehri and killed there. “The president of the PTI is in a hurry to come out and appear in court,” he said.

“There are two kinds of cases against the head of the PTI. The cases of atrocities that took place in May are also registered against us.[PTI].”

He said around 120 party members had been arrested, adding that there had been many killings in Kachehris in the past.

Awan said the First Investigation Report (FIR) would be definitely filed for the Wazirabad incident, and demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz and his government give PTI in writing that if anything happens to Khan, their [government] would be responsible.

