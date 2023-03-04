Boris Johnson misled over lockdown parties: committee





LONDON – A UK parliamentary committee said on Friday that evidence suggests former Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeatedly misled parliament about his knowledge of the lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street office. Johnson may have misled the House of Commons on at least four occasions, the Privileges Committee said, in a preliminary report shared with the former prime minister before he testified before the panel later this month. this. The findings are based on witness statements, WhatsApp messages, emails and photos taken by a Downing Street photographer, the committee said. Beginning in late 2021, Johnson was bombarded with reports that he and his staff had flouted rules designed to control the spread of COVID-19 by hosting “bring your own booze” office parties, office celebrations anniversary and “Wine Fridays”. The revelations sparked public outrage, especially at a time when so many were barred from seeing loved ones as they were suffering or dying from the disease. As he sought to quell the fury, Johnson repeatedly told lawmakers that no lockdown rules had been broken and all guidelines had been followed. Police eventually fined Johnson and other officials for breaking lockdown rules, and the scandal helped bring him down. “There is evidence that those advising Mr. Johnson on what to say to the press and the House themselves had difficulty asserting that certain gatherings were within the rules,” the committee said. Johnson has agreed to appear before the committee later this month when he has the opportunity to respond to the panel’s preliminary findings. The committee is tasked with deciding whether Johnson intentionally misled lawmakers and whether those misconducts are serious enough to warrant sanctioning him for contempt of parliament. Although Johnson is no longer prime minister, he remains a member of parliament. If found in contempt, Johnson could face a recall election. Johnson said on Friday that nothing in the report showed he knowingly misled parliament. “I didn’t cheat the house, and I don’t believe I’m in contempt. And I think this process, thankfully, will vindicate me,” he said in a BBC interview. The House of Commons referred the matter to the Privileges Committee on April 21. The committee is made up of four members from Johnson’s Conservative Party, two from the main opposition Labor Party and one from the Scottish National Party. Although Johnson agreed to testify before the committee, the panel’s report suggests his government was not helpful in the investigation. In response to the committee’s request for documents in the government’s possession, the government on August 24 provided documents that were “so heavily redacted that they are devoid of any probative value”, the committee said. In November, after Johnson left, the government sent the unredacted documents to the committee.

