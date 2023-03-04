- Elections set for May 14, three months after earthquake
- Erdogan faces challenge amid inflation, earthquake criticism
- Aksener’s statement plunges the opposition into disarray
- Pollsters see support for Erdogan intact despite earthquake
Turkey’s opposition alliance split over election candidate
ANKARA, March 3 (Reuters) – Turkey’s right-wing IYI party threw an opposition alliance against President Tayyip Erdogan into turmoil on Friday when he quit the bloc over a disagreement over who should run for the presidency in historic elections due in two months.
The public split, after months of simmering discord, came after Erdogan said this week that elections would be held on May 14 despite criticism over his government’s response to last month’s devastating earthquakes in the south-west. east of Turkey.
Speaking at the party headquarters in Ankara, IYI leader Meral Aksener said the other five parties in the alliance had proposed Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu as their candidate for the presidential.
But Aksener said his party, the second largest in the alliance, would not “bow” to pressure to accept it. Instead, she nominated the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, both from the CHP, as candidates, saying opinion polls showed they would win outright against Erdogan.
“Since yesterday, the ‘Table of Six’ (opposition parties) have lost the ability to reflect the will of the people in their decisions,” she said, signaling her party’s exit from the alliance.
“It is no longer a platform through which potential candidates can be discussed, but a table that works to automatically approve a single candidate,” she said.
Aksener said the nation was calling on Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas to do “their duty” by suggesting they run as candidates – an offer both later appeared to reject.
In a video posted to social media hours after Aksener’s announcement, Kilicdaroglu signaled that more parties would join their alliance, saying “the table needs to widen.”
“Political games, rudeness and Erdogan-like talk have no place at this table,” he said, in an apparent response to Aksener.
Yavas said on Twitter that he would not act outside of Kilicdaroglu’s wishes and that he hopes the alliance “will continue on its way with all its partners”. Imamoglu also said he is the CHP’s “own child” and has no doubt the alliance will grow without losing anyone.
Leaders of the remaining five parties in the alliance will meet at 2:00 p.m. GMT on Saturday, according to Kilicdaroglu’s schedule.
The “Table of Six” met for more than five hours on Thursday to agree on a candidate and released a statement, signed by all the leaders, including Aksener, saying: “We have reached a common understanding regarding our common presidential candidate.
He had said the leaders would meet again on Monday to announce their final decision. But after this meeting, Aksener went to her party headquarters in Ankara and held a meeting with the IYI leaders until the wee hours of the morning.
She made her announcement after another meeting of party officials on Friday.
DOUBTS ABOUT KILICDAROGLU
In previous national elections, the opposition failed to pose a serious challenge to Erdogan, who has been in power for two decades. It has cooperated more closely since successfully seizing control of major municipalities, including Istanbul and Ankara, from Erdogan’s ruling AK party in local elections in 2019.
The IYI’s withdrawal is a blow to opposition efforts to form a united front against Erdogan, said Wolfango Piccoli, co-chairman of Teneo, a risk consultancy.
“Just as in the past 20 years, the opposition has proven to be President Tayyip Erdogan’s greatest asset,” he wrote in a note to clients. “With the main opposition bloc in disarray, Erdogan is now in a much better position to win on May 14.”
Erdogan had seen his popularity plummet amid a cost of living crisis even before last month’s earthquakes that killed at least 45,000 people in Turkey.
But despite widespread criticism of the government’s initial response to the disaster, pollsters said on Friday that Erdogan and the AK party appeared to have largely retained their support.
In the southeastern province of Adiyaman, an AKP stronghold that suffered some of the worst destruction from the earthquake, some said their support for the government had dwindled due to its response to the disaster, but they remained uncertain about the opposition.
“Many want to vote for the opposition, but there are no candidates yet,” Mahmut said in the hard-hit town of Besni. “I wouldn’t vote for Kilicdaroglu. He didn’t win any elections.”
Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ali Kucukgocmen in Ankara, Jonathan Spicer and Can Sezer in Adiyaman; Written by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones and Alistair Bell
