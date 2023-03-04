Singin the coups: Donald Trump releases a single with the prisoners of January 6 | donald trump





Donald Trump has released a charity single, recorded with a choir of men detained in a Washington DC prison for their roles in the deadly January 6 insurgency he instigated.

On Friday, Justice for All by Donald J Trump and the J6 Prison Choir was available on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

The move is the latest in a growing trend by Trump and others on the far right of American politics to embrace the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as a political cause and portray many of those who support it. led as protesters persecuted by the state.

Forbes, which first reported on the production of the songs, said a video would debut on a podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, the far-right activist and alleged fraudster who was Trump campaign chairman and strategist for the White House.

Over an ambient accompaniment, the song features Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, intercut with a male chorus singing The Star-Spangled Banner. The song is about two and a half minutes long and ends with a chant from the United States! UNITED STATES! UNITED STATES! Forbes said it was produced by a major artist who has not been identified.

Robert Maguire, research director for the Washington watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, said: I have never been more disgusted by the mere existence of a song than the one sung by a president who tried to make a coup and a literal chorus of insurgents who tried to help him.

Barb McQuade, a University of Michigan law professor and former US attorney, called the song a disinformation tactic straight out of the authoritarian playbook.

Trump, she said, sought to wrap the lies in patriotism.

Donald Trump’s new single.

On January 6, 2021, Trump told his supporters to fight like hell to block certification of Joe Bidens election victory. A mob then attacked the US Capitol, sending lawmakers including Trump’s vice president Mike Pence running for their lives.

The riot only delayed the certification process, but it is now linked to nine deaths, including law enforcement suicides.

More than 1,000 people have been charged. Hundreds have been convicted, some for seditious conspiracy, and hundreds are still wanted by the FBI.

Trump was impeached for inciting the insurrection, but acquitted when enough Senate Republicans remained loyal.

The Jan. 6 House committee made four criminal referrals regarding Trump to the Justice Department, which continues to investigate.

It’s just a source of legal danger for Trump, who also faces investigations into his financial affairs, a silent payment to a porn star, his election subversion and retention of classified documents, as well as a lawsuit. in defamation of a writer who accuses him of rape, an allegation he denies.

Running for president again, Trump dominates the polls for the Republican field.

Forbes said Trump’s Jan. 6 theme song was meant to raise money for the families of those imprisoned. He also said the project would not benefit the families of people who assaulted a police officer.

Quoting a person familiar with the project, Forbes said the choir was made up of about 20 Washington DC prison inmates who were recorded on a prison phone. Some of these inmates would sing the national anthem every night.

Trump made no comment.

