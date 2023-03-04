PM Modi Bats for Special Destination Wedding Packages in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday that exchanging cross-cultural wedding rituals between states can boost tourism and suggested that states advertise special packages so people don’t feel the need to go abroad. .

Addressing a post-budget webinar on the theme of developing tourism in mission mode, the Prime Minister said destination weddings hold huge potential for tourism.

We need to think outside the box and do long-term planning to bring the tourism sector to a new level. People go abroad for destination weddings. Can our states advertise a special package for destination weddings? I say we should create an environment in the country where the people of Gujarat should feel as if they should get married in Tamil Nadu according to Tamil Nadu culture. If someone has two children, he should think about getting his two children married in separate states like one in Assamese style and the other in Punjab.

Destination weddings offer huge potential for tourism. The upper class people of our country are going abroad, but now the middle and upper middle class are also going abroad for destination weddings. We are not working in this direction yet, few places are doing it in their own way, he added.

Creating a strategy to attract foreign tourists to India: PM Modi

Throwing spotlight on the growing number of foreign tourists in India, the Prime Minister noted the growing attractiveness of India and informed that 8 lakhs of foreign tourists came to India in January this year compared to only 2 lakhs in January of last year.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to profile these tourists and create a special strategy to attract them to the country that has the maximum spending capacity. He informed that foreign tourists who come to India spend an average of USD 1,700, while international travelers spend an average of USD 2,500 in America and around USD 5,000 in Australia.

India has a lot to offer spendthrift tourists, he pointed out. The Prime Minister stressed that each state must change its tourism policy to align with this thinking. He gave the example of birdwatchers who camp in the country for months and stressed that policies should be developed to target these potential tourists.

