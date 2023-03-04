Imran Khan done and dusted; says Maryam Nawaz





— Said that the PML-N is ready for the elections

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that Imran Khan was “done and dusted” and his party was ready to contest the elections, saying that She had already made visits to half of Punjab. .

In a fiery speech at a rally in Gujranwala, she expressed confidence in PML-N’s chances of a “landslide victory” in the elections and called for equal opportunities for all participants.

She urged the PTI to get the election symbol of “Truck” while referencing the leaked audio of Fawad Chaudhary and his brother Faisal Chaudhary.

Taking a swipe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz called him ‘mentally retarded’ and criticized his failed initiatives including the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ and the long march , etc. She accused Imran of filling his own pockets and ordering his workers to “fill the prisons”.

Nawaz also called for justice for the supremo of PML-N Nawaz Sharif, stating that a culprit and proven thief was roaming free while PML-N’s hands were clenched. She mocked Imran’s recent questioning of the increase in the dollar-rupee parity ratio, saying a person taxed after the “Panama conspiracy” questioned the destruction of the economy.

Ms Nawaz urged Imrans hosts to refrain from reviving him, as she believed he was already politically done. She also criticized his (Imrans) decision to quit the assemblies in April and later implore the restoration of assembly memberships from his lawmakers, calling his decisions a “mentally disturbed person”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2023/03/03/imran-khan-done-and-dusted-declares-maryam-nawaz/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos