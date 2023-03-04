In the Aftermath of the David Persecution Case, President Joko Widodo Sacrifices the Luxurious Lifestyle, Two Agencies Become the Star!





JemberNetwork.com – The aftermath of the persecution case committed by Mario Dandy Satrio, who is the former son of a tax official, finally caught the attention of President Joko Widodo. Through his personal Instagram, President Joko Widodo, during a cabinet meeting, urged ministers and heads of institutions to discipline their members not to have hedonism. In his directive, Joko Widodo said that the essence of reform is that the people get the best service. Also Read: AG Is Charged With Diapered Articles After Raising Child’s Status In Conflict With The Law, Here’s The Sound Of The Article “As far as the field of civil state apparatus and bureaucratic reform is concerned, the essence of bureaucratic reform is that the people be served effectively and responsibly,” Jokowi was quoted as saying by JemberNetwork. com from his Instagram account @jokowi, Friday, March 1. 3, 2023. President Joko Widodo later spoke out on the persecution case involving the former tax official’s son and felt disappointed by the tragic incident. His disappointment was also the actions of Mario Dandy Satrio, who was the son of Rafel Alun Trisambodo, who often showed off his wealth. Not only by highlighting this former tax official, Joko Widodo also criticized the attitude of Eco Darmanto, who is a customs officer who also often shows off his wealth. “From the comments I have read both in the field and on social media because of the events at the tax and customs authorities, I know very well that the public is disappointed with our officials, government officials,” said he declared. President Joko Widodo, whose mandate is coming to an end, also highlighted the performance of institutions other than the General Directorate of Taxes and Customs. “And be careful not only with tax and customs matters, there is police and also other law enforcement against other bureaucracies,” Jokowi said. President Joko Widodo said the people’s disappointment was a legitimate feeling because officials often flaunt their power. Recently, the issue of hedonism among civil servants has been in the public spotlight, especially Rafael Alun Trisambo and Eko Darmanto. Also Read: New KPK Results in Rafael Alun Trisambodo Exam! Do you have a gang of DGT members involved?

