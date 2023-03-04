“Cities of freedom” and flying cars: Donald Trump unveils his latest proposal





Former President Donald Trump on Friday proposed building up to 10 futuristic Liberty Cities on federal land, part of a plan the 2024 presidential candidate said would create a new American future in a country who has lost his audacity.

Commuters, meanwhile, could ride around in flying cars, Trump said echoing The Jetsons, the classic cartoon about a family in a future high-tech society. Development work on vertical take-off and landing vehicles is already underway by major airlines, car manufacturers and other companies, although widely considered years before reaching the market.

I want to make sure America, not China, leads this air mobility revolution, Trump, who announced his third run for president in November, said in a four-minute video detailing his plan.

He said he would launch a competition to charter up to 10 Liberty Towns roughly the size of Washington, DC, on undeveloped federal land.

Well, build new cities again in our country, Trump said in the video. These freedom cities will reopen the border, rekindle the American imagination, and give hundreds of thousands of young people and others, all hard-working families, a new chance at home ownership and, in fact, the American dream.

Trump’s speech comes the day before his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in the Washington, DC area, and as the 2024 Republican presidential field begins to take shape.

The proposal is the latest in a series of early policy offerings from Trump, who in recent weeks has also said he would seek to increase domestic energy production, adopt a more isolationist foreign policy stance and purge the government and the army of warmongers and globalists, and overturning an executive order from Biden that would require government agencies to submit annual public plans aimed at promoting equity.

In December, the former president unveiled plans under his free speech platform, which included vows to ban the use of federal money to label speech as disinformation or misinformation and to punish universities engaging in censorship activities by cutting federal funding.

Trump did not say on Friday how he would pay for his latest proposal, leaving what may be the biggest question unanswered as Republicans in Washington seek to cut federal spending. He also did not explain how certain elements of his proposal differ from similar Democratic plans.

His plan, which was light on details, includes three additional prongs: raise tariffs on goods imported into the United States; offering families baby bonuses that he said would help kick-start a new baby boom; and launch a beautification effort to remove ugly buildings and revitalize parks and public spaces.

Trump did not explain what the baby bonuses would be or who would be eligible. It’s unclear how his proposal differs from the enhanced child tax credit, which hasn’t been extended beyond 2021. A group of Democratic lawmakers and progressive advocates tried, but failed, to include it in the $1.7 trillion spending measure in December. This proposal was blocked by Republicans.

On Friday, Trump also called for universal tariffs and the imposition of higher taxes on imported goods. He said he would step up a trade battle with China, which he started during his four years in the White House. This, he said, would revive American manufacturing.

President Joe Biden left in place tariffs on $350 billion worth of Chinese goods, nearly two-thirds of what the United States imports from China that were imposed by Trump.

However, the costs of these tariffs are passed on to US consumers and contribute to inflation, experts say.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last year that these tariffs on Chinese goods had caused more harm to consumers and businesses than to China.

Chris Rupkey, chief economist at market research firm FwdBonds, said Trump’s proposed economic plan reflected the efforts of property developers before they took office.

Builders are building and making dreams come true, but that plan seems overkill as the country cannot afford massive new projects as the national debt tops $31 trillion, Rupkey said in an email. . There are some interesting ideas here, but now is not the time for bold plans dreaming big. There’s no money left for Uncle Sam to pay for big dreams and bold plans.

The nation is in the midst of a cost of living crisis that makes this proposal too expensive, Rupkey added.

