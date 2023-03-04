Everything you need to know about Chinas Two Sessions | Political news





EXPLANATOR Annual meetings of China’s parliament and political advisory body will see Xi Jinping installed as president for an unprecedented third term.

Thousands of delegates travel to Beijing from across China for the country’s annual legislative meetings, which start at the weekend and are closely watched to hear where government policy might be heading. The so-called two sessions begin on March 4 with the annual meeting of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). The National People’s Assembly (APN) opens the next day. The procedure should continue for a few weeks. In previous years, important policies have been announced at the event. In 2018, congress voted to scrap the traditional two-term limit on Chinese leaders, giving President Xi Jinping the chance to rule for life and two years later delegates approved the sweeping national security law for Hong Kong following sometimes violent mass protests in 2019. Here’s what you need to know about meetings: What’s going on this weekend? The 14th Political Consultative Conference of the Chinese National People’s Committee kicks off on Saturday, March 4, and Xi is expected to deliver the opening speech. The CPPCC is an advisory body made up of party delegates and academics from the arts, business and law.

The 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) begins its session on Sunday March 5 in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Together, the two meetings are known as Lianghui or Two Sessions and are the first to take place since China suddenly rolled back its controversial zero COVID policy.

Delegates will still have to go through a closed-loop testing and monitoring system to reduce the risk of the virus, according to state media. Journalists covering the event will be required to self-quarantine from Friday. What is the National People’s Assembly? Officially, the NPC is China’s national legislature and the supreme organ of state power with the ability to amend the constitution. In reality, it is more of a rubber stamp, meeting once a year to approve policy that has already been decided by senior officials of the ruling Communist Party.

The full NPC usually has around 3,000 delegates who are chosen by China’s administrative units, autonomous regions and armed forces. They serve for five years.

In the 14th NPC, 790 (26.5%) of the 2,977 delegates are women and 442 (14.8%) are from ethnic minority groups.

The NPC Standing Committee (NPCSC) also sits for five years and has approximately 170 members. It has the power to appoint or remove senior officials from central government bodies, ratify treaties, interpret national laws, grant special amnesties, and confer state honors. The NPCSC continues its work outside the annual sessions of the NPC.

According to the NPC Observer, an online media that follows the parliament’s activities, the entire NPC has never rejected a single item from its agenda. There are usually fewer than a handful of votes against proposals. In March 2018, when the NPC voted to abolish presidential term limits, allowing Xi to rule for life, the vote was 2,958 in favor and two against.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will make his first NPC appearance since his appointment. He is due to hold a press conference on the 14th NPC with domestic and foreign reporters on March 7, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. What is the program this year? Xi, who is already general secretary of the Communist Party, is expected to win a third term as president at the 14th NPC.

Li Qiang, the second most powerful person in the party and a protege of Xi, is to be confirmed as China’s new premier.

Observers will also pay close attention to party officials appointed to the State Council, the Chinese cabinet, the CPPCC and other party and state institutions.

During the opening session, delegates will be presented with the government’s work report, which will set economic and political targets for the coming year and include a forecast of gross domestic product (GDP).

Chinese economists expect a target above 5% for 2023, according to the state-run Global Times. The world’s second largest economy grew just 3% last year.

One of the most watched elements is how China will set its growth target and relevant policies, Guan Tao, chief global economist at Bank of Chinas BOC International, told the Global Times. He thinks officials should set a more active tone for the year, given the acceleration in economic activity since the zero COVID strategy was abandoned in late 2022. Motions and proposals submitted by delegates also include initiatives to address China’s low birth rate after the country reported its first population decline in 60 years. Suggestions include scrapping the requirement to be legally married to register and give birth and giving children born to unmarried parents equal rights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/3/all-you-need-to-know-about-chinas-two-sessions

