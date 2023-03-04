Maryam Nawaz brings ‘truck’ to Gujranwala to mock Imran Khan





GUJRANWALA: Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif took direct hits on rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its leader Imran Khan on Friday by bringing a toy truck to the workers’ convention and calling the head of the PTI residence ‘Zamanat (lease) Park’ instead of Zaman Park.

Addressing the convention in the city she called a ‘bastion of the PML-N’, Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan is such a ‘hypocrite’ and ‘liar’ that he cannot even s stick to one statement for a long time and never even accept its fundamental failures.

“When he lost power he blamed the United States and cited the diplomatic figure as the reason for his ousting, now he’s asking for forgiveness from the United States. Yesterday he said he was ending the Bharo Tehreek prison (judicial arrest movement) forgetting that the movement had not even started, it was a failure,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz maintained that a motion of arrest by a court cannot succeed when the chief himself hides in his house “Zamanat (bail) Park”.

She reminded the public of today’s allegedly leaked audio of a conversation between PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and his lawyer brother Faisal Chaudhry and said that PTI has a habit of putting everything in their favour, and now they are “taking the trucks to court”.

She also brought a toy truck with her and said people should only look at the truck to know that she is talking about the PTI and Imran Khan, suggesting that the PTI should change its election symbol to a truck.

“We will puncture all four tires on this truck and send it home,” Maryam Nawaz told the crowd.

She also criticized the justice system and said that every time she points to the institution in the mirror, she is charged with contempt of court, but no contempt occurs when Nawaz Sharif was disqualified “just so as not to have received a salary?

“There is no contempt of court, no insult to the judiciary when a man (Imran Khan) gets a clean retribution from the court despite the fact that he lied on his nomination form? despite the that he was hiding his daughter. When are you (justice) going to punish him?” she asked.

pic.twitter.com/YBOz1iJRyA

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 3, 2023

Maryam Nawaz thanked Gujranwala party activists for turning out in large numbers to the convention and said if anyone has any doubt that PML-N is not popular among young people, he or she can come. see this huge gathering.

“It was (also) the people of Gujranwala who recognized Fitna (misdeed) Khan long before the rest of the country,” said Maryam Nawaz.

