Jeff Landry Says He Will Receive Donald Trump’s Endorsement | Local policy





Attorney General Jeff Landry will travel to Florida to receive Donald Trump’s blessing in this year’s gubernatorial campaign, according to the Landry campaign.

We are very excited about this, said a spokesperson for Landry.

National and Louisiana polls show the former president has lost Republican support, but he remains the GOP’s biggest heavyweight.

Landry has bonded with Trump throughout his tenure as attorney general and already has the endorsement of Donald Trump Jr.

In other news involving the attorney general, Landry has sought to show off his fundraising strength by releasing his latest numbers even though they aren’t expected for several months.

Landry said Thursday that his campaign has raised $2 million in the first two months of this year, from his individual campaign account, Landry for Louisiana, the Louisiana Republican Party Victory Fund (Landry has the party approval) and Cajun PAC II.

None of the other three Republican candidates, Treasurer John Schroder, State Senator Sharon Hewitt of Slidell and State Representative Richard Nelson of Mandeville announced their fundraiser until February. The next reports are not expected before April 17.

Landry for Louisiana announced three weeks ago that he had $5 million available by Dec. 31, when all candidates were required to report their 2020 campaign financial returns.

The Louisiana Republican Party had $560,000 as of January 31 that it could spend on Landry.

Cajun PAC II, which can collect unlimited donations but cannot coordinate spending with Landry, had $1.8 million as of Jan. 31.

