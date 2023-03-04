British MPs quiz former Prime Minister Boris Johnson over ‘Partygate’ sandal: report | world news





British lawmakers announced on Friday they would quiz former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on whether he lied about ‘Partygate’, in an investigation that could trigger his dismissal as an MP. In an interim report released after eight months of work, Parliament’s ‘Privileges’ Committee said the evidence so far undermined Johnson’s pleas of innocence in the House of Commons. “Evidence strongly suggests that breaches of (lockdown) guidelines would have been evident to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the rallies,” the report said. Described as a summary of the investigation up to Johnson’s questioning, he added “there is evidence that the House of Commons may have been misled” on several occasions. The committee summoned the ex-Conservative leader to testify publicly the week of March 20. Johnson, who resigned as prime minister last summer after ‘Partygate’ and other scandals, said the report showed he was ‘vindicated’ and had ‘committed no contempt of Parliament’ . Johnson has repeatedly denied in Parliament that he or his staff broke his own Covid lockdown laws by holding drunken rallies at 10 Downing Street. But police fined dozens of Downing Street workers after a criminal investigation, and Johnson became the first sitting British prime minister to break the law at one of the rallies. The seven-member Privileges Committee includes four Conservatives, two Labor MPs and a Scottish National Party legislator. If he ultimately concludes that he deliberately misled the House of Commons, he could recommend various sanctions to get all MPs to vote. They included a suspension of 10 or more sitting days, which would trigger a petition to oust Johnson as lawmaker. A by-election for his seat in west London would then take place if 10% of registered voters signed it. The developments come as Johnson and his allies denounce news on Thursday that senior civil servant Sue Gray, who led the government’s inquiry into ‘Partygate’, has quit to work for the leader of the opposition Labor Party. Linking the case to the committee’s investigation, Johnson said it was “surreal” that the panel was planning to rely on evidence “removed and orchestrated” by Gray. Its report found “lack of leadership and judgment” in Johnson’s Downing Street operation over the controversy, but the committee insisted it had its own evidence. He cited WhatsApp messages, including one from a senior official who said an apology offered by staff ‘blows another big gaping hole in the Prime Minister’s account’.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/uk-mps-to-question-ex-pm-boris-johnson-over-partygate-sandal-report-101677860424434.html

