Turkish opposition fractures ahead of vote

Six-party alliance fails to find unanimity on candidate to oppose Erdogan in May



Meral Aksener, leader of the nationalist Iyi party, refused to endorse Kemal Kilicdaroglu as the opposition candidate in the May 14 presidential poll. (Photo: AFP)

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s opposition alliance fractured on Friday after one of the leaders refused to back a joint candidate against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The cracks appeared a day after the six opposition party leaders met in Ankara to discuss who to line up against Erdogan in the May 14 elections.

Five parties have endorsed Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a former book official who leads Turkey’s main secular party, as the frontrunner in the bid to end Erdogan’s rule.

But Meral Aksener, leader of the nationalist Iyi party, resisted Kilicdaroglu, supporting popular opposition Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu or Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas instead.

“I’m sorry to say that starting yesterday, the Table of Six lost its ability to reflect the will of the nation in its decisions,” Aksener said after meeting his party’s delegates on Friday.

She said her party was forced to choose Kilicdaroglu and added, “We won’t bend to that.”

A staunch nationalist and skilled orator, Aksener is one of the few eminent women in domestic politics.

Turkey heads for crucial elections on May 14, three months after a devastating earthquake struck several provinces and claimed more than 45,000 lives.

Erdogan this week dismissed speculation that elections could be postponed due to the disaster and said voting would go ahead as planned.

“Gift on a Platter”

The splintered political opposition has been unable to agree on a candidate for more than a year.

Some analysts have noted that the horrific quake could give them new ammunition amid growing public anger over the government’s handling of the disaster.

Erdogan, who is seeking a new term as president after two decades in power, has come under heavy criticism from earthquake survivors for the slow response and delays in rescue.

Aksener’s decision appears to be a serious setback.

“Aksener’s rejection of Kilicdaroglu is a serious blow to the political opposition’s electoral prospects,” political risk consultant Anthony Skinner told AFP.

“She handed Erdogan a gift on a platter,” he said.

“To maximize their chances of victory, the political opposition must put aside their differences – at least temporarily – and work closely together to challenge the incumbent.”

In 2019, the opposition put aside its differences and united in the unique task of overthrowing Erdogan’s allies in the municipal elections.

They won mayoral elections in Turkey’s three main cities – Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir – shattering Erdogan’s aura of political invincibility.

The opposition bloc was due to announce its common candidate next Monday.

Aksener said his party had suggested that a united candidate be nominated based on the results of a public inquiry and that the mayor of Istanbul or Ankara be presented.

“Our request was rejected,” she said, seeming to close the door to any reconciliation.

Aksener called on the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara to their “duty” while accusing Kilicdaroglu of promoting “personal ambitions” to the detriment of the country’s interests.

Kilicdaroglu, however, played down any tension.

“Don’t worry,” he told reporters. “All the pieces will fall into place.”