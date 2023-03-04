Igor Novikov: How Giuliani and Trump destabilized Ukraine





I was standing less than two feet from President Volodymyr Zelensky, when, in response to his request to buy more Javelin anti-tank missiles, Donald Trump asked to “do us a favor though”. As the President of the United States continued his now infamous request to investigate his political rival, I took a pencil and wrote a note on a piece of paper for Zelensky to see: “Rudy!”

I still have this piece of paper and to this day it serves as a solemn reminder of my meetings with a once highly respected man, whose pressure campaign against a neophyte government helped spark a series of tragic events, of which we let us now measure the daily issue in human life. As Ukraine enters the second year of a brutal war, the damage done and the time lost are now visible to the naked eye.

In 2019, Volodymyr Zelensky was as much of a symbol as he is now, but of a different kind. As a newcomer to the Ukrainian political “swamp” (a term we had deliberately tried to use as an icebreaker during a call with Trump), Zelensky offered a chance to break the cycle that had been slowly eroding the country’s ability to resist the gravitational pull of its imperialist neighbour, Russia.

Zelensky’s vision, which resonated with a large majority of the Ukrainian people, was elegant in its simplicity: Ukraine desperately needed peace and reform. Despite what some perceived as the young president’s naïveté, Zelensky knew full well that none of his goals were in line with Russia’s ongoing quest to destabilize and weaken Ukraine, and thus to move forward. before, he had to build a healthy relationship with the White House, and fast. This task that would later prove impossible, all because of a man in the middle.

Rudy Giuliani has now become synonymous with a disastrous phone call on July 25, 2019 that led to the removal of the 45th President of the United States, in part because he had delivered the same message, even more bluntly, three days earlier. . However, what most people don’t realize is that Trump’s initial failed attempt to coerce Ukraine into playing ball did nothing to stop the US mayor from trying again. In fact, the temporary suspension of military aid to Ukraine as part of the first quid pro quo now appears to be by far the least damaging result of Giuliani’s efforts on behalf of Donald Trump.

First came the attack on the Reformers. Unsurprisingly for a man who surrounded himself with characters like Andriy Derkach (later designated as a Russian agent by the United States and accused of treason in Ukraine) and Andriy Artemenko (an associate of Erik Prince, stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship and accused of treason), Giuliani did not hesitate to try to meddle in Zelensky’s appointments. In the July 22, 2019 phone call, he told Andriy Yermak, then a top aide to Zelensky, “So… What I wanted to say to the president (Zelensky) is: be careful… pay attention to the people around you, because… they can very easily get you into trouble!

The problem, of course, was Trump. Among Rudy Giuliani’s targets were the US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, and ordinary reformists on a mission to eradicate the corruption that has plagued Ukraine for years. In retrospect, Yovanovitch’s recall and continued lack of support for Zelensky’s anti-corruption agenda from the Trump administration by 2020 would become the straw that broke the camel’s back, forcing the president to reshuffle his team. , replacing most reformists with bureaucrats, a move whose consequences Ukraine is now feeling as it is now forced to fight corruption amid a ruthless war against Russia.

However, the worst blow against Ukraine came just before Zelensky’s first and only one-on-one meeting with Vladimir Putin. As the Normandy summit in Paris approached, Ukraine desperately needed US backing or, at the very least, a show of support for its young president. Using all available channels, including Trump’s preferred secondary channels, a message was delivered to the White House, requesting a tweet from the President. The answer came from one of the former mayor’s associates: Trump’s tweet would only happen if Zelensky agreed to meet Giuliani on his upcoming trip to Ukraine (all while Donald Trump was impeached). This was unacceptable and to this day we don’t know if Trump’s Twitter frenzy that coincided with the Normandy summit in Paris was merely a coincidence. All we know is that the much-needed tweet of support for Ukraine never came.

As someone who worked for Zelensky, I recognize the look he has. He takes responsibility for every life and every death in this country, and I can count on one hand the number of people who can carry such a weight. His heroism is real. So is his pain. Ukraine’s scars of missed opportunities are now bleeding more than ever. The price we pay is beyond comprehension. Should it be so high? I don’t know. But although history doesn’t like the subjunctive, I can’t help but wonder what might have been, if it weren’t for a man, whose name I wrote on this piece of paper in a sumptuous and stuffy room of the presidential palace. office on July 25, 2019.

