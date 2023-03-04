Politics
Tencent boss Pony Ma kicked out of China’s iconic political rally
Tencent founder Pony Ma has been dropped from the list of delegates to China’s annual parliamentary session this week as the country’s most prominent tech leaders lose their grip in Beijing.
His absence from the signature of the National People’s Congress is another sign of changing times for Chinese entrepreneurs. The sidelining comes after Chinese leader Xi Jinping consolidated power last year with a third term as leader of the Communist Party and embarked on a campaign to limit elite influence rich in the country.
Mas’s longtime rival for China’s tech crown, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, has largely disappeared from public view since criticizing Chinese regulators two years ago and recently lived out of China, including six months in Tokyo.
Tencent is China’s most valuable company by market capitalization, with businesses spanning gaming, e-commerce, social media and entertainment. Ma remains its chairman and chief executive.
Pony Mas’s absence from the NPC ranks, after two five-year terms, follows the departure of other internet titans from the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Congress, an advisory body that also meets from the weekend. -end.
Robin Li, head of search giant Baidu, William Lei Ding, founder of gaming group NetEase, and Wang Xiaochuan, head of internet portal Sogou, all quit as CPPCC delegates, as did the Chinese capital leader – risk Neil Shen.
Duncan Clark, founder and chairman of Beijing-based consultancy BDA, said that previously at the NPC, Tencents Ma could play a low-key counterweight to the brash and ambitious Alibaba Ma.
But then the whole tech sector came into the crosshairs of governments. Given the party’s tendency to run everything, it no longer makes sense to have such legacy figures in prominent roles, he said.
Delegates to the NPC and CPPCC are selected every five years based on candidate lists compiled by the Communist Party, with those attending meetings this month set to serve for the duration of President Xi’s third term. .
Re-election to the body is a matter of public opinion, said a professor at the Central Party School, the party’s elite training institution, who requested anonymity. For Ma and the others, it’s likely that their influence and political status has diminished, leading to them not being re-elected.
Ma had been a deputy to the NPC since 2013 and had used the platform to call for tougher regulation of internet companies such as his in 2021, as Beijing’s tech crackdown gained momentum.
Among the ranks of nearly 3,000 NPC delegates are many executives and engineers from China’s tech industry, including semiconductor and artificial intelligence companies.
Liu Qingfeng, chairman of iFlytek, a partially state-owned AI group, served on the NPC for more than 20 years and was re-elected for another term this year. Lei Jun, head of phone maker Xiaomi, is also serving a third term.
Other newcomers to the ranks of delegates come from sectors that Beijing is determined to bolster amid growing tech rivalry with Washington.
Guo Huiqin, an engineer at China’s largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, said she hoped to focus on breakthroughs in technology areas where the West had a stranglehold on China’s development.
We must maintain the leadership of the parties…[and] we need autonomy and self-improvement in science and technology, Qi Xiangdong, a newly elected CPPCC delegate and head of the QAX cybersecurity group, told local media.
Zhang Suxin, chairman of contract chipmaker Hua Hong Semiconductor, was also recently elected to the NPC.
Tencent did not respond to a request for comment.
Additional reporting by Cheng Leng in Hong Kong and Nian Liu in Beijing

