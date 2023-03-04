ATC judge taunts Imran Khan for vandalism at court complex





PTI President Imran Khan speaks during an interview February 12, 2023. VOA video screenshot Judge says Imran Khan appeared in court with 2000 ‘morons’. Said PTI chief will keep him busy with business for next year. Khan named his party after Insaf but the fact does not respect the courts: judge.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge has made remarks regarding Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, after he appeared in court at Islamabad’s court complex with a swarm of people.

The former prime minister appeared in three courts on February 28 to attend the hearing of four cases. Khan was granted provisional bail in three cases, while a non-releasable arrest warrant was issued against him in one case.

While hearing a case before the ATC, the judge, without mentioning Khan’s name, noted that the head of the PTI had appeared in court with 2,000 people.

“He [Imran Khan] named his party after ‘Insaf’ but they chant the slogans ‘Zindabad’ and ‘Murdabad’,” he said and added, “Khan cites British examples but he himself does not respect the court because the head of the PTI brought thugs with him to the hearings.”

“Now he’s going to keep me busy with the court hearings for the next year,” the ATC judge said, adding that he had the CCTV footage of the incident.

Earlier this week, when Khan arrived at the court complex in the federal capital, a large number of PTI workers forced their way into the building by breaking down its door.

The security arrangements of the G-11 sector of the judicial complex were disrupted when the PTI workers broke down all the barriers to enter the premises.

