Kevin Pietersen shares photo of ‘firm handshake’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi | MorungExpress





New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who represents India for Raisina Dialogue, shared a photo of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Sharing a photo of his meeting with Prime Minister Modi on social media, he said: “An honor to speak with such passion and warmth about the release of the cheetahs on your birthday, Sir @narendramodi. Thank you for your contagious smile and a firm handshake. I really look forward to seeing you again, sir.” Pietersen was invited as a guest at the three-day Raisina Dialogue event in India, organized by the Ministry of External Affairs. “I’m so excited to be going to India next week to share the geopolitical conference scene below. An honor to be invited! Traveling to India is always something that excites me!” he tweeted after receiving an invite to the three-day event. Pieterson had met Home Minister Amit Shah at the Home Minister’s residence in Delhi on Thursday and also shared a photo of his meeting on social media. “Thank you for the most wonderful welcome this morning, Mr. @AmitShah. Fascinating conversation. Kind, caring and inspiring man! Thank you!” he tweeted. The 42-year-old former England rapper has often expressed his love for India, posting tweets in Hindi to win the hearts of his fans. Pietersen had an illustrious cricketing career in which he played 104 Test matches, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is, scoring 8181 runs in the Tests with 4440 runs and 1176 runs in the ODIs and T20Is respectively. He also played 36 games in the IPL, scoring 1001 points. Apart from his cricketing exploits, the former England cricketer is a wildlife advocate and is working on a project in Africa to save rhinos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://morungexpress.com/kevin-pietersen-shares-picture-of-firm-handshake-with-pm-narendra-modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos