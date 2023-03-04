When Jokowi Sentil Sri Mulyani, the police and state apparatuses because of behavior showing wealth…

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo touched the Minister of Finance (Minister of Finance) Sri MulyaniPolri institutions, the Attorney General’s office and the ranks of the state apparatus during the opening of a full cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta on Thursday (2/3/2023).

As soon as the Council of Ministers opened, the President had mentioned Finance Minister Sri Mulyani. The head of state wants the finance minister to explain the details of the government’s work plan for 2024.

“The most important thing is just one for this question. Don’t leave any development or program unfinished in 2024. We can finish everything around 2024,” he said. Jokowi.

He also continued the talking points on bureaucratic reform.

According to Jokowi, the essence of bureaucratic reform is how to serve the public properly and efficiently.

At this point, Jokowi immediately alluded to the behavior of senior management officials Tax and general management Customs who has come under public scrutiny because he often showed off his wealth.

Both branches are known to be under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance.

“From the comments I’ve read, both on the pitch and on social media, because of the events of tax And customs I know that very well,” Jokowi said.

“(I) am the public’s disappointment with our apparatus, with the government,” he continued.

As is known, recently the General Directorate of Taxes of the Ministry of Finance has been in the spotlight due to an incident that involved one of its officials, Rafel Alun Trisambodo.

Rafael is worried because he has great wealth beyond his superiors in the Ministry of Finance.

Apart from that, Rafael’s family often flaunts their wealth on social media. This condition sparked a backlash of public questioning about the urgency of paying taxes.

Apart from this, the public also highlights the head of Yogyakarta Customs Office, Eko Darmanto, who often flaunts luxury on his personal Instagram account.

Focus on people’s frustration

Jokowi continued, the emphasis did not only apply to tax and customs officials.

He also mocked law enforcement officials and other bureaucratic ranks.

According to him, if the behavior of state servants is not good then the people should be disappointed.

“Beware, not just tax and customs issues. Police and other law enforcement officials, other bureaucrats and if that’s how it is, in my opinion, people deserve to be disappointed,” he said. -he declares.

Jokowi explained that currently what is on people’s minds is poor public service by the state apparatus.

On the other hand, the state apparatus often behaves arrogantly and lives in luxury, then flaunts it.

“Because service is not seen as good, so officers behave arrogantly and flaunt their power, then flaunt their wealth, hedonic,” the president said.

Ask all ministers to discipline their subordinates

The Head of State then asked all ministers and heads of institutions to discipline their subordinates.

According to the president, the ranks of the state apparatus must again be informed of the things that can and cannot be done.

“I call on all ministers and heads of councils to discipline their subordinates, tell them what cannot be done and what can be done,” Jokowi said.

Apart from this, he advised the National Police and the Attorney General’s Office to improve conditions within their institutions first.

After that, only the two law enforcement agencies can clean up ministries and other institutions.

At the end of his address, President Jokowi reiterated that the state apparatus should no longer be treasure show richness.

Especially if the attitude of showing off is uploaded to social networks.

Jokowi warned that this attitude was inappropriate for bureaucratic officials.

“I want to emphasize, don’t do it, to put it on us, on our subordinates, don’t show your power, don’t show your wealth,” Jokowi said.

“Besides, appearing on Instagram on social networks is an (attitude), if the bureaucratic apparatus is very inappropriate,” he added.

Sri Mulyani’s response

After several briefings from the President, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said little when questioned by reporters.

He only stressed that he would improve the attitude of his subordinates as directed by the president.

“Yes, we will repair it as per the President’s instructions,” Sri Mulyani said as he entered his official car.

Meanwhile, the Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD appreciated the number of officials who were found to have fantastically valuable assets after the former director’s assets were disclosed general of taxes, Rafael Alun Trisambodo.

Mahfud also called on government officials to stop acting hedonistically on social media as it was unethical.

“Good. Why, because I’m not afraid. This is the business of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). For my area, I will do it immediately, but not the Coordinating Ministry of Affairs political, legal and security,” Mahfud said at the presidential palace compound on Thursday.

“It’s also unethical to show up on social media to make this stop,” he said.



