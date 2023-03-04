Biden administration’s two-pronged Pakistani policy misses the mark





The US-Pakistan relationship has overcome several hurdles along the way over the past two years, including, most importantly, the fallout from the Afghan withdrawal and Taliban takeover. The Biden administration has now opted for a bureaucratic division of labor in its policy towards Pakistan: a lack of commitment from the White House; a strong and well-defined commitment from the State Department; and the continuation of longstanding military and defense ties. The new balance is different from the past: President Joe Biden is the only US president in recent memory not to have engaged with a Pakistani prime minister (neither Imran Khan nor his successor, Shehbaz Sharif). The bilateral relationship is also no longer solely focused on US interests in Afghanistan, as it was before August 2021: there is an effort on both sides to broaden its base.

Unfortunately, the overall relationship is weak at best. Here are the factors that have shaped the relationship over the past two years:

The Afghan Factor

Early in the Biden administration, Pakistan recognized the need to redefine the bilateral relationship, hitherto centered on Afghanistan, as the U.S. withdrawal from that country approached. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has stressed the need for a comprehensive relationship with the United States, based on Pakistan’s catch-all geo-economy for trade, investment and connectivity, as opposed to a problem-oriented relationship of security. The Biden administration was unresponsive and the relationship got off to a cold start. At the time, the United States was focused on Afghanistan and the need for Pakistan to pressure the Taliban into intra-Afghan peace. Then, as the Taliban began a systematic military takeover of Afghanistan while the United States withdrew, the relationship cooled further. In the months that followed, although Pakistan assisted in the evacuations from Kabul and the reception of Afghan refugees, the ignominy of the withdrawal that the war ended with a clear victory for the Taliban and given the close relations of Pakistan with the Taliban has pushed relations to a relative low point. .

No phone call

Biden hasn’t called a Pakistani prime minister in more than two years in office. Biden neither mentioned Pakistan during the pullout from Afghanistan nor showed any interest in engaging with the country then. The lack of a phone call drew considerable attention in Pakistan during Bidens’ first year in office and was apparently one of the reasons Khan declined the administration’s invitation to attend the first Summit. for Democracy in December 2021. Even Pakistan’s catastrophic summer floods in 2022, which prompted a vigorous response from the US government, did not elicit a call from Biden. Yet in October 2022, seemingly out of the blue, Biden mentioned Pakistan in strongly negative terms at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reception, describing it as what I think may be one of the nations the most dangerous in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion. That statement didn’t sit well in Pakistan, prompting the administration to back down a bit, though Biden may have really meant what he said.

Initially, the White House’s complete lack of engagement with Pakistan was something of a headache. Now though, it seems his policy in the White House reflects the fact that Pakistan is not a priority. For Biden, this could draw on a desire to put Afghanistan behind him and with him, his neighbor. Throughout Bidens’ many years watching the war in Afghanistan from the Senate and then as vice president, Pakistan’s relationship with the Taliban has always been a source of tension.

Pakistani politics

In the spring of 2022, America was drawn into Pakistan’s domestic politics in a sudden and unfavorable way: Khan blamed his ouster via a vote of no confidence on a US regime change plot, with no evidence of a narrative that remained among his supporters. In recent months, Khan has stepped back from the US conspiracy narrative and more directly blamed the Pakistani military for the downfall of his government, the real story. Still, the narrative complicated US relations with Pakistan for months in 2022, as Khans’ supporters saw any engagement between the US and the new government in Islamabad as confirmation of the plot.

Ties to the state and expanding the relationship

Although the White House remained silent, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Khan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke on several occasions and met in New York in September 2021. Spring 2022 A period of robust State Department engagement began, a mini reset of sorts that focused on expanding the relationship. In March 2022, the United States and Pakistan launched a year-long campaign marking 75 years of relations. In April, the new US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, was sworn in. In May, Pakistan’s new foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, met with Blinken in New York. US Special Representative for Trade and Commerce Dilawar Syed visited Pakistan in July to strengthen economic partnership and bilateral trade between the two countries. Also in July, the two governments launched a health dialogue. Shortly after the Pakistan flood disaster in August, US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power visited the country, documenting both the disaster and US humanitarian assistance; the United States announced over $200 million in flood relief. Bhutto Zardari and Blinken met again in September at the official celebration of the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistan relations at the State Department. The relationship between the two counterparts appears constructive; he focused on relief and recovery from the disastrous summer floods in Pakistan and on intensifying cooperation on economic issues.

Engagement and diplomacy continue on other fronts: State Department Advisor Derek Chollet and a delegation of senior US government officials visited Pakistan in February 2023 to support US-Pakistan relations. Pakistan’s trade minister visited Washington the same month to hold a meeting under the U.S.-Pakistan trade and investment framework held after seven years with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Also in February, a U.S. Congressional delegation led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Pakistan to discuss the broader partnership that includes trade, investment, regional security and recovery efforts. after the floods. Pakistan is also the largest recipient of COVID vaccines from the United States since 2021.

Defense and Military Relations

Military leadership in Pakistan underwent a major transition last fall, with army chief of staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa stepping down after six years (following an extension). He visited Washington in October before his term ended and met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. And the commander of the United States Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, visited Pakistan to reaffirm security ties after the swearing in of the new army chief of staff, General Asim Munir .

The historical defense and security relationship continues (although it is no longer the entire bilateral relationship). In September, the US government notified Congress of a proposed $450 million foreign military sale to maintain Pakistan’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets. The security relationship also includes a key focus on counterterrorism and intelligence that presumably encompasses an on-the-horizon arrangement over Afghanistan, but that specific aspect remains shrouded in secrecy. CIA Director Bill Burns has visited Pakistan twice in 2021: once during an unannounced visit in April and then again after the withdrawal in September.

What limits the relationship

Pakistan is in a very different situation from when its government launched a geo-economic reset in early 2021. It is now mired in political and economic crisis, veering dangerously close to default. For now, its spiraling economic situation and internal problems limit its appeal as a US partner.

The mistrust born of the past four decades of the US-Pakistan triangle will take time to overcome, despite attempts by both sides over the past year to broaden relations. And while Afghanistan no longer defines the United States’ relationship with Pakistan, the Biden administrations’ approach to its other neighbors, China and India, constrains it. Administrations rival China, Pakistan’s longtime ally; its growing partnership with India, Pakistan’s enemy; and its focus on the Indo-Pacific (which excludes Pakistan) led to a shift in focus away from Pakistan. Pakistan has long said it does not want its relationship with the United States and China to be seen as a zero-sum game, and the United States has acknowledged that it does not view its relationship with India and Pakistan as a zero-sum game. However, the American approach to these two Pakistani neighbors seems, at this stage, to impose constraints on the limits of the American-Pakistani relationship.

This is not necessarily the case: as I have long argued, Pakistan, the world’s fifth largest country and a nuclear-armed nation, should be seen by the United States on its own terms and not through the prism of its neighbours. . A cold shoulder risks pushing Pakistan further towards China, which is neither an inevitable nor desirable outcome for the United States. Moreover, Pakistan’s multiple crises, political instability, economic malaise, and growing insecurity warrant greater American engagement, not less, and certainly more than the current policy of fractured US engagement administrations.

