How China’s new No. 2 hastened the end of Xi’s zero COVID policy

HONG KONG/BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 3 (Reuters) – As unprecedented protests against China’s zero COVID policy escalated in November, Li Qiang, the man recently elevated to No. of the Politburo of the ruling Communist Party, seized the opportunity.

Senior Chinese medical officials and experts had quietly formulated plans in previous weeks to dismantle President Xi Jinping’s zero COVID strategy and gradually reopen the country towards the end of 2022, with the aim of declaring a return to normalcy in March. , four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Li, who is expected to be named the country’s new prime minister this month, took a more urgent stance.

He made an abrupt decision to activate reopening plans earlier than expected, in a bid to contain the economic toll of the zero-COVID campaign and protests that had rocked management, the four and one other person said knowing the subject. The result was a chaotic reopening in December, when China suddenly ended lockdowns, mass testing and other restrictions.

Beijing has not publicly explained its decision-making process behind its reversal on the zero-COVID approach. Xi and Li, as well as the State Council, China’s cabinet, did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters submitted via the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on discussions regarding the country’s reopening. .

Reuters put together this account of China’s path to reopening after speaking to more than half a dozen people familiar with the talks. The previously unreported details provide a rare window into the deliberations of senior Chinese officials and health experts, including the differences between Li and Xi over the pace of reopening. The people spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic or because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The November protests marked a turning point in Xi’s handling of COVID as he began to take a less hands-on approach and allowed his longtime ally Li to take matters into his own hands, two people said. people.

Key leaders ultimately opted for a hasty reopening that would appease young protesters because the threat dissidents could pose to regime stability was seen as politically riskier than letting the virus spread unchecked, two of the sources said.

PREPARATION OF SCENARIOS

At a Communist Party congress in mid-October where he won an unprecedented third term and unveiled his new leadership team, Xi had touted his zero COVID policy, saying it was achieving positive results. Yet, before the end of the month, officials met in Beijing to consider how to untie this strict approach.

Wang Huning, deputy head of the party’s central COVID task force since early 2020 and a member of China’s elite seven-man Politburo Standing Committee, held a closed-door meeting in late October with top medical experts and senior officials , including those of the propaganda apparatus. , according to three of the sources.

Wang repeatedly asked attendees how many deaths an abandonment of COVID controls would lead to in a worst-case scenario, and urged them to work through various reopening roadmaps at different paces, two of the people said. Wang did not respond to a request for comment submitted via the SCIO on his role in the talks.

National Health Commission (NHC) officials have offered benchmarks for a full reopening, with the key being improving immunization rates for the elderly, two of the sources said.

Meanwhile, some grassroots party workers and health officials were grappling with growing challenges in implementing the zero COVID policy.

On February 16, 2023, Xi declared victory over COVID, describing the parties’ decisions as completely correct.

A local leader in a Beijing sub-district with more than 100,000 people told Reuters that in the second half of last year he ran out of money to pay testing and drug companies. security to enforce the restrictions.

“From my point of view, it’s not that we decided to relax the zero-COVID policy, it’s rather that we, at the local level, were simply no longer able to apply the zero-policy -COVID,” the official said.

Beijing’s local government, which did not respond to a request for comment, spent nearly 30 billion yuan ($4.35 billion) on COVID prevention and control last year, data shows. official.

Party leaders are expected to present plans to help the economy recover from pandemic curbs at the annual meeting of China’s parliament starting March 5.

NUMBER OF NUMBERS

As officials worked on reopening plans, the virus was already beyond the government’s ability to contain it.

“too high,” and whether they should release a lower figure to the public. It could give the impression that the outbreak was under control, the person said.

“At that time, I was cutting up to 50%,” the official said, adding that local authorities were running out of money and some CDC officials had their salaries cut last year.

The CDC did not respond to a request for comment on China’s case data and its involvement in reopening talks.

Responding to a request for comment from Reuters, the NHC said China has continuously optimized and adjusted prevention and control measures with the aim of protecting health, and made a smooth transition to reopening in a timely manner. relatively short.

RISE OF LI

Talks of reopening have coincided with Li’s rise. Prior to his promotion in October, the 63-year-old was in charge of Shanghai, where he oversaw a harrowing two-month lockdown of the 25 million last year. city ​​residents.

After the congress, Li took charge of China’s fight against the virus as head of the party’s central COVID task force, which reports to the Politburo Standing Committee, according to two of the sources. On November 11, China announced a modest package of 20 measures to ease restrictions.

Xi himself had begun to take fewer personal precautions. He has started appearing in public without a mask both in Beijing and abroad, as seen in his November 14 meeting with US President Joe Biden ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia, as well as a bare-faced confrontation. of the Canadian Prime Minister. Justin Trudeau.

But when daily cases spiked after China’s easing measures took effect, Xi balked and wanted to return to the zero-COVID approach, three people familiar with the matter said. In mid-November, while Xi was still in Southeast Asia, he ordered Chinese authorities to “without hesitation” implement the zero-COVID policy, two of the people said, after which some cities tightened restrictions.

Xi’s hesitation led to renewed debate over COVID policy among top leaders in mid to late November, one such person and another said. At that time, there were enough indications to suggest that economic growth was on the verge of collapsing to one of its worst levels in nearly half a century.

In talks after Xi’s return from overseas on Nov. 19, Li resisted pressure from the president to slow the pace of reopening, two of the people said. Reuters was unable to establish how Xi reacted.

As the virus continued to spread, Li encouraged local party officials, including in Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei province, to stick to the 20 easing measures, two of the sources added. In mid-November, Shijiazhuang halted routine community testing as it was reporting hundreds of new infections daily.

A Shijiazhuang government official declined to comment on any engagement with Li or the effects of pandemic policies on residents.

TURNING

At the time, millions of people in China were watching the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where images of crowded stadiums and maskless fans led Chinese social media users to complain about the stark contrast to their situation.

A final trigger to speed up the reopening came at the end of November. After a deadly fire in China’s Xinjiang region, protests calling for an end to zero-COVID have turned into the biggest show of dissent in mainland China since Xi took power.

Xi blamed the protests on young people frustrated by the pandemic. But he said the Omicron variant, rather than the more deadly Delta, was now dominant in China, paving the way for fewer restrictions, senior European Union officials told Reuters after European Council President Charles Michel and other senior EU officials met with Xi on December 1. .

Finally, on December 7, China announced sweeping changes to its COVID policy, abruptly ending many restrictions such as lockdowns, mass testing, and local travel restrictions. Reopening plans would have initially maintained mass testing, but Li successfully pushed for a broader easing that avoided it, two of the sources said.

Immediately after the reopening, the virus was unleashed, hospitals and crematoriums were overwhelmed and pharmacies laid bare. Undeterred, Li urged officials on a nationwide teleconference Dec. 25 to deploy resources quickly and secure drugs and treatment for key groups, including the elderly and children.

Li told officials that “the time is right and the basic conditions are in place” to manage COVID as a less severe Category B disease, according to a written summary of the meeting reviewed by Reuters and confirmed as authentic by the one of the sources.

On Feb. 16, Xi declared a “decisive victory” over COVID in a meeting with top leaders, according to Xinhua, describing the party’s judgment and decisions, including “major adjustments” to pandemic strategy, such as “completely correct”, effective. and well received by the public.

