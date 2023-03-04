Politics
Turkey’s opposition alliance split over election candidate
DOUBTS ABOUT KILICDAROGLU
In previous national elections, the opposition failed to pose a serious challenge to Erdogan, who has been in power for two decades. It has cooperated more closely since successfully seizing major municipalities, including Istanbul and Ankara, from Erdogan’s ruling AK party in local elections in 2019.
The IYI’s withdrawal is a blow to opposition efforts to form a united front against Erdogan, said Wolfango Piccoli, co-chairman of Teneo, a risk consultancy.
“Just as in the past 20 years, the opposition has proven to be President Tayyip Erdogan’s greatest asset,” he wrote in a note to clients. “With the main opposition bloc in disarray, Erdogan is now in a much better position to win on May 14.”
Erdogan had seen his popularity plummet amid a cost of living crisis even before last month’s earthquakes that killed at least 45,000 people in Turkey.
But despite widespread criticism of the government’s initial response to the disaster, pollsters said on Friday that Erdogan and the AK party appeared to have largely retained their support.
In the southeastern province of Adiyaman, an AKP stronghold that suffered some of the worst destruction from the earthquake, some said their support for the government had dwindled due to its response to the disaster, but they remained uncertain about the opposition.
“Many want to vote for the opposition, but there are no candidates yet,” Mahmut said in the hard-hit town of Besni. “I wouldn’t vote for Kilicdaroglu. He didn’t win any elections.”
