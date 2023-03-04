Fox News would have imposed a soft ban on Donald Trump | donald trump





Fox News has imposed a soft ban on Donald Trump appearing on the channel, his inner circle would complain, even as the broadcaster extends a warm invitation to other Republican hopefuls in next year’s presidential election.

News startup Semafor reports that the chill in relations between the former president and his once-beloved cable news channel has gone so far that a soft ban or a silent ban now keeps Trump at bay. The former US president hasn’t done a weekday show on Fox News since chatting with his closest friend among the networks’ star hosts, Sean Hannity, in September.

Meanwhile, Trump’s rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination are currently frequent guests on Fox. Media Matters for America, a watchdog that closely monitors the networks’ output, tallied seven weekday appearances by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley since she launched her presidential bid last month.

Even lesser-known right-wing activist and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who threw his hat in the ring last week, appeared four times on Fox. Florida’s right-wing Governor Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to rival Trump although he has yet to say, is also seen repeatedly on the network.

Semafor said it based its story on information provided by four members of Trump’s inner circle. He quoted an anonymous individual close to Trump saying: Everyone knows there’s this soft ban or silent ban. Surely that’s what you mean, a silent ban, a soft ban, whatever indicates what the Murdochs think of Trump at this particular moment.

The Guardian asked Fox News to confirm or deny the existence of such a ban, but did not immediately receive a response.

The undeniable reduction in Trump’s exposure to Fox comes at a tense time for the network, which is battling a $1.6 billion lawsuit from voting machine company Dominion. The lawsuit claims that Fox News Network, with the conniving endorsement of its parent company Fox Corp, allowed savage libelous conspiracy theories to proliferate on its platform, falsely accusing Dominion Machines of stealing the 2020 presidential election to Trump by flipping the votes from him to Joe Biden.

In excerpts from a deposition given in the case by Rupert Murdoch in January, the Fox Corp owner and chairman admitted he knew several Fox hosts endorsed lies about stealing the election from Trump, but he chose not to stop them. Legal and media experts have suggested that the admission places Murdoch’s empire in considerable legal and financial peril.

During Trump’s rise to the White House in 2015-16 and the years in office that followed, he was virtually inseparable from Fox News. He regularly made cold calls on his favorite shows and, in 2019 alone, posted 657 tweets responding to content aired by the channel or its Fox Business subsidiary.

Immediately following Trump’s defeat in the November 2020 election, Fox hosts were allowed to continue spreading lies about massive voter fraud. But since the stolen election campaign culminated on Jan. 6, 2021, with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, followed later that year by the filing of lawsuits by Dominion and another voting machine company, Fox has gradually receded.

In turn, Trump has increasingly expressed his anger towards his former media buddy. This week he posted a rant on his Truth Social social media platform in which he accused Murdoch himself of peddling fake news after the Fox chief revealed he had said in a deposition that he did not believe in the Election lie stolen from the start.

If Rupert Murdoch honestly believes that the 2020 presidential election, despite massive amounts of evidence to the contrary, was not rigged and stolen, then he and his group of Maga hate globalist Rinos. [Republicans in name only] should leave the news business as soon as possible, Trump said.

There is no evidence that the election was rigged, as many senior officials, including former Trump US Attorney General Bill Barr, have attested.

