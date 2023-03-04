CPAC is now all about Trump’s grip on the Republican Party





The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) was once the place to take the pulse of the conservative movement. The annual conference, which boasts that Ronald Reagan spoke at its inaugural event, was packed with attendees in tricorns during the rise of the Tea Party and in fedoras during the libertarian moment that followed. But, in 2023, CPAC attendees are still wearing the same MAGA hats they’ve worn for more than half a decade.

Still, it’s hard to interpret this year’s CPAC as a barometer of the American right or a measuring stick for anything. Unlike years past when potential presidential candidates congregated to present themselves at the annual event, this year’s conference was a purely Trumpist endeavor. Most of Trump’s potential competitors for the nomination, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, did not show up. They instead flocked to an event hosted by the Club for Growth in South Florida to appeal to right-wing donors rather than MAGA diehards roaming the halls of a Maryland hotel who were all apparently willing to what Trump wins his third consecutive presidential election. The nature of the event was made clear on the agenda: four members of the Trump family spoke during the three-day conference, along with four elected Republicans who voted to certify the election of 2020 in favor of Trump.

CPAC’s decadence was in part due to the challenges the event itself faces. Matt Schlapp, the head of the American Conservative Union (ACU), which is organizing the event, has come under increasing scrutiny over his handling of the group. Those concerns were accelerated by the sexual misconduct allegations he faces after an unnamed Republican campaign staffer sued Schlapp in January, claiming Schlapp groped and proposed to him.

But then again, if the allegations of sexual misconduct and problematic financial management were enough to tarnish someone’s reputation in the conservative movement, Trump would never have won the nomination, let alone the presidency.

Instead, much of the edgy vibes at CPAC stem from the fact that the conference increasingly represented a hardcore MAGA strain of the conservative movement. The media presence this year was not Fox but the Chinese religious movement Falun Gong: Instead of Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, there were major media presences from The Epoch Times and New Tang Dynasty (NTD) TV, which are both affiliated with Falun Gong.

The slightest heterodoxy was frowned upon. After a lukewarm reception to her speech in a half-empty ballroom, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who was one of the few 2024 presidential candidates to attend, was greeted by chants of Trump, Trump, Trump and We Love Trump from attendees after he left. the ballroom. The screams drowned out his efforts to chat with attendees who wanted selfies with Haley as well as reporters who tried unsuccessfully to ask him questions.

The showroom was also filled with Trump merchandise. Attendees who needed a MAGA hat or another Trump t-shirt had a choice of four stores. And those all set to buy merchandise could pose in a replica of Trump’s Oval Office or simply purchase a signed copy of Sean Spicers’ children’s book, The Parrots Go Bananas. The latter was easy to do; to get an autograph from the former White House press secretary, it wasn’t exactly necessary to fight through the biggest crowd in history. There was a longer line Friday afternoon at the stand of Patriot Mobile, a self-proclaimed Christian conservative mobile phone company, for fringe right-winger Jack Posobiec to sign copies of his book. Posobiec, a longtime promoter of the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, was banned from CPAC in 2017 before eventually being allowed to return to the rally, which held an event affiliated with Viktor Orbans Hungary last year.

Through it all, there was a slow, steady sense of decline that ran through the event as attendees quietly talked among themselves asking where and when CPAC began to decline. It felt like a tribute to one of Trump’s favorite movies, Sunset Boulevard. The focus was on faded past glories and Trump-era grievances, as it was a cycle of the same extended MAGA celebrity universe. Attendees vied for a selfie with Sebastian Gorka or Mike Lindell as crowds swarmed the booth where Steve Bannon aired his daily TV show.

Inside the room, CPAC attendees cheered when Matt Gaetz called for the FBI to be abolished and booed and yelled when Steve Bannon attacked Fox News for illegitimately calling [the 2020 election] for the opposition and not Donald J. Trump. Perhaps the busiest moment in the ballroom as speakers came and went was when attendees rushed to look under their chairs when Donald Trump Jr. announced that there were chocolate bars covered in chocolate. gold scattered around the ballroom that served as a ticket to a private reception with her father. Some were so eager to attend that they made their way through the ballroom in case there was a ticket hidden under one of the hundreds of empty chairs in the back.

The CPAC question is simply what percentage of the larger conservative movement CPAC and MAGA currently represent. CPAC is no longer a measuring stick, it is simply a gathering of factions. If that subset represents half of the GOP or even a third, then Trump is the frontrunner for the nomination. Whether it’s a fifth or a quarter of the party, Trump is vulnerable in a primary, but his diehards still present long-term challenges for any candidate. This question sparked hours of nightly debate over drinks in hotel bars during the conference between agents and journalists forced to come on business. But among the attendees, those who likely spent, at a minimum, hundreds of dollars on a ticket and traveled from across the country to attend, there was no debate. They were with Trump.

