Donald Trump Jr. Calls John Fetterman a Vegetable at Conservative Conference





Donald Trump Jr. is being criticized for calling Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., a vegetable during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.

Trump Jr., who often manages to outdo his own father when it comes to taunting political opponents, made his latest snap during a rant on politically correct speech, including criticism he took for making the same point about Fetterman on a podcast last month.

Fetterman checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Feb. 15 for treatment for clinical depression. It came about nine months after he suffered a major stroke during the 2022 primary election campaign that caused auditory processing issues that he is trying to recover from.

At CPAC on Friday, Trump Jr. said this:

When I said, like, I don’t know, it’s a little weird that Pennsylvania got to elect a vegetable, they criticized me for being ableist. I didn’t know what it was. But there is always a ist. It doesn’t matter what you’re talking about. And apparently an ableist is someone who discriminates against people with disabilities.

I said, Well, I’m not discriminating against anyone… I wish John Fetterman had, like, a good paying job. Maybe he could be, like, a bag salesman at a grocery store. But, for example, is it unreasonable for me to expect, as a citizen of the United States of America, that a United States senator has basic cognitive functions?

Trump Jr. is the eldest son of former President Donald J. Trump.

On this national political stage, as one might expect, his words drew quick and strong condemnation, even from conservative publications like The National Review.

On his website Friday, commentator Wesley Smith called Trump Jr.’s comment cruel, adding:

Yes, I know Trump Jr.’s point was that Fetterman might be unable to perform the job of a US Senator. It’s a legitimate problem, just like senators hiding his previous bouts of depression during the campaign.

But the issue can be discussed in depth enough without hurling insults at people who have mental issues and disrespecting people with cognitive disabilities, like his one-time bag guy. . . Grocery snidery did. We are all equal. The special needs people who race our races have more class than Trump Jr. will ever have.

PennLive has reached out to Fettermans’ office for a response, but had not yet received a comment as of this writing.

Part of what made Trump’s remarks stand out is that most political figures from both parties applauded Fetterman for having the courage to seek help and publicly wished him well with his treatment.

CPAC, which bills itself as the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world, runs through Saturday at a convention center near Washington DC. Former President Trump is among the headliners scheduled for Saturday’s closing session.

