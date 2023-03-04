‘I think these events were within the rules,’ Boris says as MPs claim Covid breaches…

Boris Johnson will testify before the Privileges Committee on March 20.



Boris Johnson said he believed the Partygate events were ‘in order’ – despite a Commons committee saying evidence suggested breaches of Covid rules would have been ‘obvious’ to him at the time.

A Privileges Committee report also said there was evidence “that those advising Mr Johnson on what to say to the press and the House themselves found it difficult to assert that certain gatherings were according to the rules”.

Number 10’s communications director at the time said: ‘I’m struggling to find a way this one is in the rules in my head,’ the report said.

Speaking after the MPs committee’s 24-page initial report, Mr Johnson said: ‘I thought what we were doing was in line with COVID regulations.

He added: “I implicitly believe these events were within the rules.”

He continued: “There was no contempt here.”

The former Prime Minister will give evidence to the Privileges Committee in the week of March 20, although Mr Johnson has previously said he feels ‘vindicated’.

The committee confirmed the report is only one aspect of their investigation and said final findings will not be presented ‘until we have heard oral evidence from Mr Johnson’.

Boris Johnson attends a 'rally' during lockdown.



Boris Johnson attends a 'rally' during lockdown.



In a statement released following the report, the former Prime Minister said: “It is clear from this report that I have not been in contempt of Parliament. It is also clear that what I have said about it from the beginning has been confirmed. .

“It is because there is no evidence in the report that I knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament, or failed to inform Parliament in a timely manner.

“Nor is there any evidence in the report that I was aware of any events taking place at No 10 or the Cabinet Office that breached the rules or guidelines.”

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the Global Soft Power Summit in London.



When asked for evidence by the committee, Mr Johnson said he had ‘no relevant evidence’ – after three separate requests from the committee.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer said: “I think the evidence of wrongdoing by Boris Johnson is already quite overwhelming.

“I think it’s important to keep in mind that Rishi Sunak at the time was obviously very close to all of this and sat on his hands.

“And I’m thinking, first and foremost, of the families – not just those who lost loved ones, but all the families who were following the rules, changing their lives while those in government weren’t following their own rules.

“And I think, having been sitting on his hands through all of this, Rishi Sunak, who of course has been fined in this process, now has a very heavy obligation to ensure that we move forward as quickly as possible. with the Covid investigation and he is absolutely acting on any recommendations that come in the meantime.”

The committee issued a public call for evidence on June 30, 2022, followed by two private requests to the former prime minister the following month, the report said.

On August 12, Mr Johnson responded and ‘stated that with respect to the committee’s request for documents held in his personal possession, he had no relevant material’.

Boris Johnson said he felt "vindicated" by the committee's report.



The Privileges Committee has said it will consider evidence that Boris Johnson misled the House in a number of ways, including when he told the House of Commons on December 8, 2021 that no rules or guidelines had been violated.

It also highlighted the fact that Mr Johnson did not inform the House of his own knowledge of gatherings where rules or guidelines had been broken.

He said MPs may also have been misled by Mr Johnson’s claim that he was relying on repeated assurances that the rules had not been broken.

It comes amid a growing row over the Labor Party’s appointment of partygate lead investigator Sue Gray as its new chief of staff.

The former Prime Minister’s allies have argued Sir Keir Starmer’s appointment of Ms Gray could undermine the Privileges Commission inquiry.

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said Ms Gray’s evidence could no longer be relied on ‘in a meaningful way’ until it was established how long she had a ‘personal relationship with Keir Starmer”.

“It’s very hard to see how Sue didn’t break the civil service code,” she added.

Mr Johnson himself said it was ‘surreal’ to discover the Committee will be relying on evidence ‘gathered and orchestrated by Sue Grey’.

The party's chief investigator, Sue Gray.



Mark Jenkinson MP claimed it was a ‘total circus’, with veteran Tory Peter Bone adding: ‘The Privileges Committee today admitted their key witness was none other than Sue Gray, chief of staff to Keir Starmer.

“How can she be called before the committee to respond to all the points he raises about her testimony – mentioning her dozens of times? This is a farce.”

In a statement, a spokesman for the privileges committee said: ‘The committee’s report is not based on Sue Gray’s report.

They added that the committee’s report is based on documents provided by the government in November, including WhatsApp, emails and photos.

“Sue Gray was not present at either and is not one of those witnesses,” they added.