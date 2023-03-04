Turkey’s opposition alliance split over election candidate

Turkey’s right-wing IYI ​​party on Friday withdrew from the main opposition alliance, rejecting its proposal to make the opposition party’s top leader its candidate in the election and potentially weakening the challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. .

The public split, after months of simmering discord, came after Erdogan said this week that elections would be held on May 14, despite criticism of his government’s response to the devastating earthquakes of recent months.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app.

Speaking at the party headquarters in Ankara, IYI party leader Meral Aksener said the other five parties in the alliance had nominated Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu as their presidential candidate. .

She said her party, the second largest in the alliance, would not bow to pressure to agree to it. Instead, she nominated the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, both from the CHP, as candidates, saying opinion polls showed they would win outright against Erdogan.

Since yesterday, the Table of Six (opposition parties) has lost the ability to reflect the will of the people in its decisions, she said, signaling her party’s exit from the alliance.

It is no longer a platform through which potential candidates can be discussed, but a table that works to automatically approve a single candidate, she said.

Aksener said the nation called on Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas to do their duty by suggesting they stand as candidates.

Speaking after Akseners’ announcement, Kilicdaroglu played down disagreement over the presidential candidate.

Don’t worry, all the stones will fall into place, he said, according to broadcaster Haberturk and other media.

The Table of Six met for more than five hours on Thursday to agree on a candidate and released a statement, signed by all leaders, including Aksener, saying: We have reached a common understanding regarding our joint presidential candidate.

He had said the leaders would meet again on Monday to announce their final decision. But after this meeting, Aksener went to her party headquarters in Ankara and held a meeting with the IYI leaders until the wee hours of the morning.

She made her announcement after another meeting of party officials on Friday.

Doubts about Kilicdaroglu

In previous national elections, the opposition failed to pose a serious challenge to Erdogan, who has been in power for two decades. It has cooperated more closely since successfully seizing control of major municipalities, including Istanbul and Ankara, from Erdogan’s ruling AK party in local elections in 2019.

Erdogan has seen his popularity plummet amid a cost of living crisis even before the earthquakes of recent months that have killed at least 45,000 people in Turkey.

But despite widespread criticism of the government’s initial response to the disaster, pollsters said Friday that Erdogan and the AK party appeared to have largely retained support.

In the southeastern province of Adiyaman, an AKP stronghold that suffered some of the worst destruction from the earthquake, some said their support for the government had dwindled due to its response to the disaster, but they remained uncertain about the opposition.

Many want to vote for the opposition, but there are no candidates yet, Mahmut said in the hard-hit town of Besni. I would not vote for Kilicdaroglu. He did not win any elections.

Learn more:

Turkey earthquake survivors struggle to find shelter nearly three weeks later

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits central Turkey

Three dead, more than 340 injured as another powerful earthquake hits Turkey and Syria