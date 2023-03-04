How does the BJP win election after election? PM Modi gives the answer





How does the BJP win one election after another? This question has been on the minds of fans and enemies of the party. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is answering that question and crediting “triveni” for the party’s string of successes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clue to how the BJP was winning election after election came the day results were announced for Assembly elections in three northeastern states. (Photo: PTI)

By India Today News Desk: How does the BJP keep winning election after election? Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself answered the question that runs through the minds of supporters and detractors alike. Prime Minister Modi’s clue to how the BJP was winning election after election came the day results were announced for Assembly elections in three states. While the BJP retained Tripura, it later won Nagaland with its ally NDPP. He is also expected to join CM Conrad Sangma’s NPP and be part of the Meghalaya government. Prime Minister Modi says it was “triveni” who helped BJP win the election. He was addressing party members at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Thursday after the poll results were announced. “There are particular BJP supporters who are troubled by the party’s continued success and who keep asking how we keep winning elections,” Prime Minister Modi said, lashing out at party rivals. Prime Minister Modi described this “triveni” or the three factors behind the success of the BJP as the work done by the BJP governments, the working culture of the party-led governments and the commitment of the BJP workers at the service of people. Prime Minister Modi said there is a political model where the hard stuff is never dealt with and politicians think about the easy way out to mislead people. “It has been said that statesmen think of the next generation and politicians think of the next election, but a time has now come when politicians are only concerned with the headlines of the next day and their appearance on television,” Modi added. “The BJP, on the other hand, has put in a lot of effort to overcome tough challenges,” Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi also said that the election results in the three states also underline people’s faith and optimism in democracy and democratic institutions in the country. He lashed out at BJP rivals, wondering if they had started “abusing” electronic voting machines. Posted on: March 3, 2023

