How the United States can turn China from an enemy into a friendly competitor

The House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party held its first hearing this week.

In joint interviews and statements, Chairman Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, have made it clear that they are committed to making this committee a bipartisan project. Going forward, they will have their work cut out for them.

And while it is true that there is a remarkable spirit of bipartisanship among politicians and policy pundits that we are and should be entering a new era of confrontation with China, that consensus is actually more superficial once you look under the headlines of press releases. While almost every actor says we need to take the Chinese threat seriously, what they mean by the Chinese threat varies wildly.

This is because the Chinese threat serves as a sort of all-purpose justification for various pre-existing ideological agendas and commitments. Left and right, China’s economic threat provides an excuse to peddle decades-old ideas. For example, for Democrats who champion green tech, independence from China is an excuse for massive domestic subsidies. For Republicans eager to make the GOP a workers’ party, Chinese competition is a great talking point for outsourcing, buying up US protectionism and industrial policy.

Defense hawks see China’s rise coupled with its vision of Taiwan as justification for the increased defense spending that most would favor anyway. In other corners of the right, now that Islamism is no longer seen as the civilizational enemy it once was, some nationalists are eager to make China our defining enemy.

There are good and bad arguments related to all of this, which is precisely why this committee, and policymakers in general, must untangle the Chinese knot.

For example, it is a good sign that the title of the committees targets the Chinese Communist Party and not China itself. When it comes to politics, we should distinguish between the authoritarian regime that rules China and the Chinese people.

Likewise, we should not casually confuse China’s economic challenge with its military-strategic threat. The two are real, but they are very different things and don’t necessarily go together.

In general, the economic threat from China is exaggerated. Things like China’s theft of intellectual property are real problems, but many of the US domestic illnesses attributed to China’s growth have more to do with the challenges of automation and poor economic policy. The yuan will not replace the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, as the Chinese regime will never relinquish its currency control. China’s aging population is a ticking time bomb for a country that may be wealthy overall but is far poorer than America on a per capita basis.

More importantly, economic competitiveness has always been an inconsistent concept. A rich China would be good for America and the world if China had a good government. Trading creates winners and losers, but it creates more winners than losers. If China were to become a constitutional democracy like Japan, it would be in our interests for it to get richer.

In other words, the Chinese threat comes mainly from the nature of the regime itself. And this threat is growing because President Xi Jinping is turning his back on the economic model that lifted his country out of poverty. He reverted to authoritarian measures and suppressed private enterprise to reassert state control over the economy with the aim of becoming a modern socialist powerhouse.

His crackdown on Big Tech, free speech and independent journalism is a classic attempt by dictators to silence any competing source of authority. This has come at the expense of economic growth, especially during Xi’s disastrous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Authoritarianism also hurts innovation. It turns out that police states aren’t as conducive to creating cutting-edge technologies like vaccines or artificial intelligence as free societies.

Can we get distracted by the question of which chicken or egg comes first, increased authoritarianism or economic stagnation? The truth is probably both. Its designs on Taiwan serve its nationalist ends, but also distract from its national failures. Xi is seeking political cover to blame domestic problems on foreign interference.

This indicates what the real danger might be. I am all for a hard line on China, but that line should allow China to become a friendly economic competitor, not an implacable strategic enemy.

Jonah Goldberg is editor of The Dispatch and host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

