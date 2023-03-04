Indonesian judiciary questions judges over election postponement decision





JAKARTA — Indonesia’s judicial oversight body said on Friday it would summon judges from a district court to explain what it called a controversial decision that effectively ordered a postponement of the 2024 presidential and general elections. Dealing with a lawsuit by an obscure party whose election registration was denied, the Central Jakarta District Court ruled on Thursday that the election commission must suspend all election preparations for more than two years. The decision, which would push back national polls until 2025 at the earliest, drew widespread criticism and raised questions about the authority of the courts and why she felt all election processes should be halted. If there are strong suspicions that there has been a criminal act by the judges, the commission will investigate the said judges, said Mr. Miko Ginting, spokesperson for the Indonesian Judicial Commission. The court has yet to release its full decision, and excerpts made available on its website did not provide any explanation. Mr Zulkifli Atjo, a spokesman for the court, said the decision was the prerogative of the judges. The Electoral Commission, or KPU, said on Thursday it would appeal the decision and continue with the organization of the elections. The decision reignited a debate over President Joko Widodos’ tenure, with some high-ranking political figures openly supporting the idea that he stay beyond his second term, which ends next year, while others warned it would roll back two decades of hard-won democracy. reforms. Indonesia’s constitution limits a president to two terms and the Constitutional Court made it clear Tuesday in a ruling on another case that there can be no extension beyond that. If the rhetoric resurfaces, it will create more uncertainty around the election, said Ms. Arya Fernandes, an analyst at the Indonesian Center for Strategic and International Studies, adding that it would also create an unstable investment climate. Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, has previously said he rejects the idea of ​​extending his term. Ms Jaleswari Pramodhawardani, a senior official in Mr Widodos’ chief of staff office, called for calm on Friday and said the government was still committed to holding elections in February 2024. Multiple surveys have shown that most Indonesians are against extending Mr. Widodos’ term. Mr Widodos’ ruling party and the country’s chief security minister opposed Thursday’s decision, saying a district court lacks the power to adjudicate electoral matters, echoing concerns of legal experts. Labor Party chairman Said Iqbal said workers would protest the decision as it goes against the Constitutional Court’s ruling that a sitting president’s term cannot be extended beyond of the existing limit. Reuters

