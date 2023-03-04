Donald Trump Jr.’s News Company Dumped by PNC Bank





Donald Trump Jr. said Thursday that PNC Bank informed him that it would no longer work with its news aggregation app.

During a live broadcast on Newsmax with host John Bachman, the former president’s son blamed “cancellation culture” for the bank’s decision.

Trump made the comments at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, DC, where many prominent Republicans gathered. Speakers at the event include Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Senator JD Vance of Ohio and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. Trump Jr. is expected to address the CPAC crowd on Friday morning, while his father will headline Saturday night.

Trump told Bachman that he “got an interesting letter from a bank this week” before tying the letter’s message to “the cancel culture that’s going on in our country right now, the militarization of corporate America.” .

Donald Trump Jr. during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Trump Jr. said in an interview Thursday that PNC Bank informed him that it would no longer do business with its news aggregation app. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

At first, Trump told Bachman he would provide the details of the letter during his CPAC speech, but he quickly leaked the message allegedly sent by PNC Bank.

“I’ll drop it here first,” Trump said, adding that the letter was about business dealings with MxM News, a conservative news aggregation app he launched in 2022.

“Basically PNC Bank sends us a letter, not even a phone call, it’s like the text breakup,” he said. “A letter with a cashier’s check for, you know, what we had – a large sum of money – that we had in an account for a news aggregator, not even someone producing like right-wing propaganda, but something that takes all the news to make sure you see it.”

Trump did not provide details about why the alleged letter was sent, and the context of why PNC Bank allegedly wanted to stop working with MxM News was unclear.

When reached for comment, a representative for PNC Bank provided a statement to Newsweek.

“While PNC does not comment on specific account closures, which can occur for a variety of reasons, our account closure decisions are never driven by policy,” the statement read. “As a national bank, we recognize and respect that our customers and employees share a wide range of political beliefs.”

On Friday, PNC followed up with another statement that was posted to Twitter in response to a tweet from Trump about the account being shut down.

“Account closures can occur for a variety of reasons, but are never influenced by the political views or affiliations of our customers. We have closely reviewed the circumstances surrounding the closure of ROCDIGITAL, LLC. [MxM News’ parent company] account and determined that it was mistakenly closed due to an honest mistake. We have reopened the account and apologize for any inconvenience,” the statement read.

Along with MxM News, which Trump launched with Taylor Budowich — who once worked as a spokesperson for Trump Sr. — the younger Trump is also the executive vice president of the Trump Organization and host of the Triggered podcast.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump Jr. for comment.

Update 3/3/23 11:10 a.m. ET: This story has been updated to include an additional statement from PNC Bank.

