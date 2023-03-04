Citing Prime Minister Modi is not an era of war commentary on Russia, US says India did | world news





The United States has expressed hope that it can work with India to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Praising Prime Minister Modi, Ned Price said, “India has the ability that we have seen from Prime Minister Modi to speak with extraordinary moral clarity. When Prime Minister Modi declared last year “this is not an era of war”, the world listened as it should. because when Prime Minister Modi and his country said something to that effect, it is significant for the United States, it is significant for Russia, it is significant for countries near and far.”

“We will continue to work with our Indian partners, they obviously have a unique role to play as the host of the G20. But, also as a country with which we have a global strategic partnership and a country which has a unique relationship with Russia that we are not doing it and just like India has always expressed that this is not and should not be an era of war,” he added, referring to a meeting between the Russian president Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand last year. Prime Minister Modi told the Russian president at the time: “Today’s era is not one of war and I told you about it on the call.”

Ned Price added: “We hope we can work closely with India to end this war, end this Russian aggression to an end that is basically just bearable and very much in line with the principles of Charter of the United Nations.” Price said India had long and historic ties to Russia and was tied to Russia in many ways, unlike the United States.”

He also added that India has ties with Russia that are separate from US ties with Moscow.

“There are countries in the world that have a relationship with Russia that is separate from ours, India certainly falls into that category. India has long-standing historical ties with Russia. Russia in a way that the United States is not and for that matter has not been India also has enormous leverage in different areas, be it economic leverage, diplomatic leverage , its political leverage, but also its moral leverage,” Ned Price said.

