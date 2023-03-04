The FBI is desperate to let Trump off the hook





The way conservatives put it, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is a hive of anti-Trump villainy, filled with agents looking for any excuse to hunt down the former president with investigative witch hunts. But the thing to understand about Donald Trump’s legal troubles is that they exist not because federal agents are out to catch him, but despite the fact that the FBI is full of Trump supporters who would really like to leave him alone.

This morning, The Washington Post reported that FBI investigators clashed with federal prosecutors over the decision to search the former president’s residence, where highly classified documents were found despite Trump’s insistence on the fact that he had none.

Some of those field agents wanted to shut down the criminal investigation altogether in early June, the Post reported, adding that FBI agents were simply scared and worried that aggressive measures investigating Trump would know or even end their careers. The FBI showed no such concern in 2016, when it publicly announced it was reopening an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified documents, an announcement that, even with all the other mistakes his campaign made, probably cost Clinton the election. The move was made in part because then-director James Comey feared pro-Trump FBI agents would leak the details if he didn’t announce them publicly. The federal investigation into the Trump campaign, on the other hand, was properly kept confidential until after the election. As one agent told reporter Spencer Ackerman in 2016, the FBI is Trumpland.

President Joe Biden is also under investigation for his mishandling of classified documents, but for now the two situations are distinguished by the fact that Bidens lawyers discover and voluntarily hand over these documents, instead of lying about owning them and then insisting they were his. Neither man, however, should be above prosecution should the circumstances demand it.

A simple but obvious fact has been lost over the past few years amid Trump’s direct attacks on the FBI and the FBI’s liberal defenses against those attacks: FBI agents are cops. Law enforcement officers, including the FBI, have long been disproportionately conservative, but in recent decades, like the rest of the nation, they have also become much more party-biased, a reality reflected in the rhetoric and positioning of advocacy groups. like the Fraternal Order of Police. There are liberal and moderate cops, but they are nowhere near forming a majority. Simply put, the FBI is full of people who would rather not investigate Donald Trump. He remains under federal investigation solely because of his own failure to stop crime.

Michael Fanone, a former Metropolitan Police officer who was injured by the mob trying to overthrow the government on behalf of Trump on January 6, was disappointed by the lack of support he received from his fellow officers. What it is is Trumpism, Fanone told Politico in 2022. And it’s loyalty to Donald Trump because he says things like, we love our law enforcement. And, you know, there are a lot of police officers from the Metropolitan Police Department and other law enforcement agencies who participated in the defense of the US Capitol on January 6, who still don’t accept the reality of what January 6 was.

Steven DAntuono, one of the former top FBI officials described in the Post article as reluctant to carry out the search, also said days after Jan. 6 that there were no indications of potential violence that day. -there. A moderately active consumer of information would have understood that the risk of violence was real; perhaps the only people unaware of this potential worked in the FBI or as regular columnists for elite publications.

I do not allege any malicious intent here. But the partisan bias of law enforcement has consequences, producing ideological blind spots and an institutional bias in favor of conservative individuals. They are also more susceptible to criticism from the right, not only because it comes from powerful people, but because it is always more painful to be attacked by people you perceive to be on your side. The issues here are not simply political; as the January 6 debacle showed, such blind spots affect the office’s ability to perform its functions.

In theory, proper and vigorous congressional oversight could, among other benefits, end this type of bias. But having recently lost a presidential election due to FBI interference, the Democratic Party seems reluctant to engage in such surveillance, and the Republican Party is only interested in confirming conspiratorial explanations from its base as to why. the benevolent Mr. Trump continues to come under scrutiny. . This has only reinforced both the leadership of the bureaus and its base that the only political danger they need to heed comes from the right, further exacerbating the underlying ideological dynamic.

The irony of all of Trump’s legal troubles, however, is that the FBI is desperate to leave him alone, if only he would let him.

