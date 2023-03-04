Lockout breaches would have been obvious to Boris, he could see parties from flat No 10

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email

Boris Johnson is facing mounting pressure over the Partygate scandal after a parliamentary inquiry said it would have been clear events he attended at No 10 breached Covid restrictions.

The former prime minister may also have misled the Commons over lockdown parties in Downing Street on four occasions, the cross-party committee has said.

But an outraged Mr Johnson insisted the inquiry had uncovered absolutely no evidence he had been in contempt of Parliament.

Among the revelations, the interim report of the House of Commons Privileges Committee revealed:

His own communications chief admitted there was a big gaping hole in the Partygate prime ministers’ narrative

Mr Johnson could see a notorious party spot at the bottom of the stairs to his Downing Street flat

A No 10 official said a colleague was concerned about PM leaks having ap***-up and to be fair I don’t think it’s unwarranted

The government was reluctant to provide the committee with unredacted evidence while Mr Johnson was still Prime Minister, delaying its investigation.

The report was released as the committee announced a confrontation later this month with Mr Johnson, calling on him to appear as a witness before MPs.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the evidence in the report was quite overwhelming.

But he also accused Rishi Sunak of being very close to it all and sitting on his hands. Mr Sunak was fined by police for attending an anti-lockdown birthday party for Mr Johnson.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner also called on Mr Sunak to stop supporting the disgraced Prime Minister and his legal defense fund and to make it clear that if he is found to have misled Parliament to several times, his career is over.

The Government has approved taxpayer-funded legal support for Mr Johnson during the Liens Committee inquiry worth at least £222,000.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said it was surreal to discover the committee was proposing to rely on evidence collected and orchestrated by Sue Gray, who has just been appointed chief of staff to the leader of the Labor Party.

Even Mr Johnson’s ardent allies admit his hopes of returning as Prime Minister hinge on his success in the committees’ inquiry. Mr Johnson said the report showed he was vindicated as he raised concerns about the move of Civil Service investigator Ms Grays to Sir Keirs’ office.

But the committee insisted its investigation was not based on Sue Gray’s Partygate report but on evidence from witnesses, WhatsApps and emails as well as photos taken by a Downing photographer Street.

Evidence in the 24-page interim report includes messages between Downing Street then communications director Jack Doyle and a Number 10 official discussing the anniversary meeting.

Last January, Mr Doyle wrote: I’m struggling to find a way this one is in the rules in my head.

Responding to a suggestion that they describe the event as reasonably necessary for business purposes, he replied: Not sure one works does? Also blows another big gaping hole in the PM count, doesn’t it?

In another exchange, a #10 official said another official was concerned about PM leaks having ap***-up and to be fair, I don’t think that’s unwarranted.

The report warns: The evidence strongly suggests that the breaches of guidance would have been evident to Mr Johnson when he was at the rallies.

He also said there was evidence that those advising Mr Johnson on what to say to the press and the House were themselves struggling to say some gatherings were within the rules.

The committee said it will look into why the former prime minister told MPs no guidelines had been broken despite knowing what the guidelines were and was present at rallies where the guidelines had been violated.

He will review his claims in December 2021 that all guidelines were completely followed in No 10 and the guidelines were followed and the rules were followed at all times.

Boris Johnson at a rally celebrating his birthday in which cake and alcohol were provided in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street, London, as rules were in place to prevent the spread of Covid ” height=”771″ width=”1201″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:64.1965%"/> Boris Johnson at a rally celebrating his birthday in which cake and alcohol were provided in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street, London, as rules were in place to prevent the spread of Covid (Cabinet Office/AP)

The committee will also examine why he did not tell the House about the rallies he attended.

The committee also denounced the government, saying that after requesting relevant documents on July 14 last year, it received documents on August 24 that have been redacted so heavily that they lack any probative value.

Some documents were redacted even though they were already in the public domain, according to the report. Unredacted disclosure of all relevant documents was finally provided by Mr. Sunak’s government on November 18.

Mr Johnson will give evidence to the commission the week of March 20. He was also asked to provide written evidence to the committee ahead of the session.

Responding to the interim report on Friday evening, Jacob Rees-Mogg questioned the privileges committee’s decision to publish the findings before questioning Mr Johnson, saying it was a strange way to behave.

Asked about Mr Doyles’ messages at the birthday party, Mr Rees-Mogg added: The question is, what did the Prime Minister know at the time? What did he see at the time and what did the rules require?

You see, once people were at work, there was no rule that said when you were at work you couldn’t eat cake. The rules do not go into this level of detail.