Turkish opposition splits as Aksener rejects presidential candidate | News





The leader of the IYI party rejects the candidacy of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party.

Meral Aksener, leader of Turkey’s right-wing IYI ​​party, said the country’s six-party alliance no longer reflected the national will, signaling the withdrawal of its parties from the grouping ahead of May elections. Aksener said at a press conference on Friday that the IYI parties proposed presidential candidates, the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, were not accepted by the other five parties, and called on the mayors to do their duty, in an apparent invitation to present themselves as candidates. The other five parties in the alliance had agreed on Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), as the common candidate to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan in the elections on 14 may. After a meeting on Thursday, the alliance announced that it would announce its joint candidate on Monday to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential election, just over two months before the May poll. However, Akseners’ position may now make it even more difficult for the opposition to defeat Erdogan. Government circles have criticized the opposition for not being able to find a common presidential candidate so far, said Al Jazeeras Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Ankara. She added that there had been a division of opinion within the six-party opposition alliance for a long time. Aksener is against Kilicdaroglu’s candidacy because she has said, according to public opinion polls, that he doesn’t have much luck against Erdogan, the Al Jazeera correspondent said. When she joined the alliance, her party was around 9% and now her popularity has risen to around 17%, according to opinion polls, Koseoglu said. Major challenge for Erdogan The opposition failed in previous national polls to pose a serious challenge to Erdogan, who has been in power for two decades but has seen his popularity wane amid a cost of living crisis even before the earthquakes. land last month that killed at least 45,000 people. in Turkey. Erdogan indicated on Wednesday that presidential and parliamentary elections would be held on May 14, sticking to a previous plan for the vote and undeterred by the earthquakes that were followed by criticism of his government’s response. Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas, the CHP mayors of Istanbul and Ankara respectively, were mooted as candidates and polls indicated they could do better than Kilicdaroglu against Erdogan. Turkey’s opposition has cooperated more closely since successfully seizing control of major municipalities, including Istanbul and Ankara, from the Erdogans AK party in local elections in 2019. But discord within the opposition alliance has raised doubts about its ability to capitalize on Erdogan’s eroding popularity revealed by opinion polls.

