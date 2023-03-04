Indonesian judiciary questions judges over election postponement decision





Jokowi’s office calls for calm and pledges to vote in 2024 JAKARTA, March 3 (Reuters) – Indonesia’s judicial oversight body said on Friday it would summon judges from a district court to explain what it called a “controversial” decision that effectively ordered a postponement of 2024 presidential and general elections. Handling a lawsuit brought by an obscure party called Prima, whose election registration was denied, the Central Jakarta District Court ruled on Thursday that the Election Commission (KPU) must suspend all election preparations for more than two years. The decision, which would push back national polls until 2025 at the earliest, sparked widespread criticism and questions about the court’s authority and why it felt all election processes should be halted. “If there are strong suspicions that there has been a criminal act on the part of the judges, then the commission will investigate the said judges,” said Miko Ginting, spokesperson for the Indonesian Judicial Commission. The court’s full ruling had not yet been released on Friday, but a copy seen by Reuters showed judges ruled that after the party’s registration was rejected, he had been unfairly denied the chance to submit required documents, partly due to problems with KPU’s software. He also said that an administrative court refused to hear the case and that the district court’s decision was intended to “restore justice and prevent as soon as possible further occurrences of errors, inaccuracies , lack of professionalism” on the part of the KPU. Legal experts have criticized judges for ordering a delay instead of ruling on the verification process. Court spokesman Zulkifly Atjo said the decision was the judges’ prerogative. The KPU said it would appeal and go ahead with organizing the elections. RISK OF UNCERTAINTY The decision has reignited a debate over President Joko Widodo’s tenure, where some high-ranking political figures openly support the idea that he stay beyond his second term, which ends next year, while others warn it would roll back two decades of hard-won democratic reforms. Indonesia’s constitution limits a president to two terms and the Constitutional Court made it clear Tuesday in a ruling on another case that there can be no extension beyond that. “If the rhetoric resurfaces, it will create more uncertainty around the election,” said Arya Fernandes, an analyst at the Indonesian Center for Strategic and International Studies, adding that it would also create an unstable investment climate. Jokowi, as the incumbent is nicknamed, has previously said he rejects the idea of ​​extending his term. Jaleswari Pramodhawardani, a senior official in Jokowi’s chief of staff’s office, called for calm on Friday and said the government “is still determined” to hold elections in February next year. Several surveys have shown that most Indonesians are against extending Jokowi’s term. Jokowi’s ruling party and the country’s chief security minister opposed Thursday’s decision, saying a district court lacks the power to decide election issues, echoing experts’ concerns place. Said Iqbal, chairman of the Labor Party, said workers would protest the decision as it goes against the Constitutional Court’s ruling that a sitting president’s term cannot be extended beyond the existing limit. Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Gayatri Suroyo; Written by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

