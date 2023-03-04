When PM Modi said this was not an era of war, the world listened: US on Russia-Ukraine crisis





Washington: The United States said on Thursday that India has the ability to speak with moral clarity and when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this was not an era of war, the world listened. Speaking to a daily press briefing, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said India had a unique role to play in ending the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. India has a unique role to play. We hope to work closely with them to end this war and Russian aggression, he said. He also condemned all kinds of violence and extremism against Hindus in Western countries. Religious pluralism is our fundamental value. We condemn any movement that seeks to lead and acts with a different vision, he added. Speaking at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, Prime Minister Modi said on Thursday that from the start of the Ukraine conflict, India had made it clear that it could only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. . He also affirmed that India is fully willing to contribute to any peace process. In September last year, Prime Minister Modi, in a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urged him to bring an early end to the conflict in Ukraine, saying that today’s era is n is not that of war. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the annual SCO summit in Uzbekistan. Last week, Price described India as a global strategic partner of the United States and said the two countries share a number of important interests and a number of important values. Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Mod is not an era of wartime remarks, he noted that there are countries challenging the rules-based order. You have heard very strongly from Prime Minister Modi the belief on the part of the Indian government that this is not an era of war. There are countries in the world, including Russia, that challenge the rules-based order, the principles of the United Nations Charter, the principles of international law, the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights , did he declare. Earlier, the United States said it welcomed any attempt that could lead to an end to hostilities raging between Russia and Ukraine. When asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could convince the Russian President to stop the war, the United States said it would welcome any attempt that might stop the war, including any effort that the Prime Indian minister is ready to undertake. “I will let Prime Minister Modi talk about all the efforts he is prepared to undertake. The United States would welcome any effort that could lead to an end to hostilities in Ukraine,” the Security Council spokesman said. White House national, John Kirby. “Prime Minister Modi can convince; I will let Prime Minister Modi talk (or do) whatever effort he is willing to make. goals and his leadership, his determination of what is acceptable to the Ukrainian people,” Kirby added.

