Donald Trump Jr. dumping PNC bank leaves furious conservatives ‘outrageous’





A number of conservative figures have slammed PNC Bank after it abruptly shut down the trading account of a news aggregation firm set up by Donald Trump Jr.

The former president’s eldest son is calling for an investigation, accusing the PNC Financial Services Group of terminating the account of news curation app MxM News for political purposes.

Several other Republican figures condemned the bank for closing the account of MxM News, which Trump Jr. founded with former Donald Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich to act as a competitor to platforms such as Apple News and Google News, amid conservative concerns from the “big guys”. tech” censors right-wing opinions.

The dispute arose after Republican outrage when television provider DirectTV dropped conservative channel Newsmax in January over a contract dispute, after previously refusing to renew its contract with fellow right-wing news network One America News in 2022. .

Donald Trump Jr. speaks to members of the public before introducing U.S. Senate nominee Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) during a campaign rally at Illuminating Technologies on October 13, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The former president’s son called for an investigation after PNC Bank shut down the trading account of his news aggregation company, MxM News. Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

“Woke PNC Bank just closed my MxM News app bank account without any explanation,” Trump Jr tweeted.

“The left doesn’t think you should be able to exist, let alone thrive, in society. It should be illegal to discriminate on the basis of political affiliation!!!”

Speaking to Fox News, Trump Jr. later said the closure of the MxM News account was a “minor setback” that was quickly resolved. However, he suggested the closure, for which the bank has not publicly disclosed the reason, was evidence that banks were now bowing to the apparent “woke agenda”.

“But what about all the other start-ups or small businesses that want to become a values-based business?” said Trump Jr. “That should be investigated.”

Budowich said a PNC representative told him the bank reserves the right to “re-evaluate their business relationship at any time and terminate accounts without cause.”

Others also criticized PNC Bank for closing the company’s account without explanation.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called the reports “outrageous.”

Charlie Kirk, political commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, tweeted: “Hey PNC Bank, why did you close Donald Trump Jr’s bank account? So you are for “equal access to voting” but not equal access to banking services? It would certainly be a shame if your conservative clients started closing accounts. Please explain!”

House GOP conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik accused the shutdown of being a “desperate and illegal attempt” to silence conservatives. “This is unacceptable and un-American PNC Bank,” she tweeted.

PNC Bank denied that the closure of the MxM News account was politically motivated.

“While PNC does not comment on specific account closures, which can occur for a variety of reasons, our account closure decisions are never driven by politics,” a PNC told Newsweek.

“As a national bank, we recognize and respect that our customers and employees share a wide range of political beliefs.”

