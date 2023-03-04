Why did Xi invite Lukashenka to China?

Many observers were caught off guard when Belarusian autocrat Alyaksandr Lukashenka was invited to China for a three-day state visit, but the reasons for the visit are becoming clearer.

While Belarus courting more Chinese investment was a clear reason for the visit, the war in Ukraine is a common concern for Lukashenka and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

During his trip, Lukashenka approved China’s 12-point proposal to negotiate a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow and sign a series of bilateral trade and technology agreements that total $3.5 billion, according to Belarusian authorities.





But the timing of the visit amid US allegations that Beijing plans to provide military aid to Russia fueled speculation the trip was an opportunity to chart a diplomatic course for the year-long war in Ukraine.

RFE/RL spoke to Nigel Gould-Davies, former British Ambassador to Belarus and Senior Fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, to find out more.

RFE/RL: We saw vague mentions of economic cooperation, that Lukashenka endorsed the Chinese position paper on the war in Ukraine, and that Minsk apparently walks away with a total of $3.5 billion in future Chinese investment. What do you remember from the visit and in what context do you think it should be seen?

Nigel Gould-Davies: I think the larger context is essential and there are a few points that need to be connected, albeit speculative, to get to the essence of this visit.

On the surface, it was mainly about economy, trade, investment, automobile manufacturing and the development of some of the joint initiatives like Great Stone Park, the large Chinese-funded industrial zone outside Minsk. But you don’t really need a three-day visit from a head of state to accomplish all that.

With few exceptions, Lukashenka rarely travels abroad and – especially with everything happening in the vicinity of Belarus – he needs a good reason to travel all the way to China and spend so much time there. outside the country. It is therefore difficult to avoid this suspicion that this visit was really about the war in Ukraine.

This also comes right after China unveiled its so-called peace plan, which I think just applies a set of principles or things that it would like to see happen rather than an actual outline of how you go from here to there. But it is an important Chinese diplomatic intervention, and I think it amplifies China’s anxiety about the war and its desire for it to end sooner rather than later.

Lukashenka also has compelling reasons for wanting the war to end as well. In particular, he wants to resist growing Russian pressure for Belarusian forces to become co-combatants and stop allowing only Belarus to be used to base Russian forces and launch Russian attacks.

So this trip is interesting because we see the two countries closest to Russia – China and Belarus – meet and say publicly that they want the war to end as soon as possible.

RFE/RL: The timing of the visit seems to have caught many people off guard and certainly caught the eye given that it took place amid US allegations that China was planning to send weapons to Russia. I’m curious to hear your take on the timing and also some of the speculation that this trip may have been to explore options for Belarus to help China circumvent sanctions and provide military aid to Russia.

Gould Davies: We can’t really go beyond what the available evidence might reasonably suggest.

Belarus is feeling the pressure of Western sanctions and needs China’s aid, trade and investment. But sending aid to Russia via Belarus would push things in a very different direction and risk escalating the war by equipping Russia with new supplies. Doing something like that would definitely not be conducive to ending the war, and I guess it ultimately comes down to Chinese priorities.

We’ve seen these American concerns that China might be gearing up not just to help the Russian economy, but also to supply its military with things like ammunition and drones. So far there is no evidence that I am aware of this taking place and if it did it would be a very serious step.

There is not much at the moment to suggest that China could somehow supply arms to Belarus for Russian use. That doesn’t make much sense to me. If Russia and China were to do it, then why not just give it directly to Russia? There is no particular reason in my mind why Belarus should be involved, and it should go through Russia anyway.

Another thought is that Xi Jinping is widely expected to make a state visit to Moscow later this year and this was telegraphed by Putin himself recently. So, is Lukashenka’s visit a form of preparation for this?

It’s hard to say, of course, but Lukashenka is a frequent visitor to Moscow, and he’s made some eccentrics comments [on February 16] that Biden would visit the region soon and would be happy to arrange a meeting between him and Putin in Minsk to try to end the war. I don’t think Putin was particularly happy with those comments.

RFE/RL: You mentioned before this idea that Russia’s closest partners – China and Belarus – may be trying to figure out a possible outcome to the war. But I think it raises questions about Lukashenka and how much leeway he has these days. Minsk has always been dependent on Moscow, but after Putin came to its aid after the 2020 protests, it is more beholden than ever. So how much space does Lukashenko have to engage with Xi as an independent leader right now?

Gould Davies: Lukashenko’s standing vis-à-vis Moscow has been very weak since the end of 2020 after essentially cutting all ties with the West following the brutal crackdown on peaceful demands for change in the country. He also continued to burn them in various ways afterwards, such as diverting the Ryanair flights and transporting migrants to create pressure at the Polish border.

So his position is definitely much weaker than before, but he’s still not a puppet. He still has some leeway and there are some things he is still able to resist from Russia. Admittedly, this piece could be more limited than in the past.

What’s harder to say is to what extent this trip to Beijing was made independently of Moscow or if it serves a purpose for Moscow that they had in place. If you’re in Beijing, you book three days for a state visit with the leader of Belarus amidst a long list of priorities at home and abroad, so you wouldn’t do it if not was not important for a larger agenda. Although exactly [might be] is really difficult to establish at this stage.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.