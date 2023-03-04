Is Jokowi’s “Korean dream” still far away?

The various advances made by South Korea (South Korea) ranging from popular cultural products to science and technology seemed to appeal to many people, including President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Can Indonesia follow in his footsteps?

The desire to become a developed country is essential. Either way, it must be President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

Iron Man can be considered one of many people’s favorite superheroes. Tony Stark, the figure behind Iron Man’s mask, is arguably one of the most brilliant characters in history wonder.

How can I not? Despite abundant wealth, Stark is famous for his cleverness in developing new things in the world of science and technology. Using his wits, Stark was able to create armor that ultimately allowed him to save the world.

However, his ability to craft Iron Man-style armor did not appear. Of course, for the suit to work, Stark has to do various experiments and research the right formula.

And, quite often, Iron Man has to go through failures in the development of his costume. Yes, that is the usefulness and importance of research and research in order to find the most up-to-date answers. In fact, Stark was eventually able to develop nanotechnology (nanotechnology).

Nope, what’s told in the Iron Man movies and comics also exists in the real world. Due to ongoing research and research, the technology possessed by humanity today may be present all around us.

Semiconductor technology or also known as microchip, for example, is one of the essential components in the manufacture of electronic products. Semiconductor development is even more important to achieve amidst the demands of the times that require electronic products to become more sophisticated with the trend of digitalization.

In order to make electronic devices easier to carry and use, for example, demands to manufacture smaller products continue to emerge. As a result, microchip simpler yet sophisticated ones continue to be created through further research and investigation.

Hit Taiwan the development of the semiconductor industry is of course inseparable from the role of government. Referring to Patrick Windham’s article entitled The Taiwanese approachthe Taiwanese government began to focus on this industry since the 1970s. In fact, significant funding and budgeting was carried out until the late 1990s.

wow, all yes if you want to make more substantial developments. Like Stark, the Taiwanese government also pours a lot of energy and money into big jumps (exceed) and its progress.

Nopemaybe that’s why the president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In his speech at the XVIII Muhammadiyah Youth Congress 2023 in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan (Kaltim), Pak Jokowi said that Indonesia must be able to take a big leap forward (exceed) like Taiwan, South Korea (South Korea), and Japan.

Yes, maybe with the great dream of Pak Jokowi, the government will probably start focusing on increasing research and continuing research so that Indonesia has science and technology more advanced. Yes I hope ajaIndonesia can also be a developed country.

I really want Indonesia to move forward NIHall research and research institutes were merged into one Yeah under the aegis of the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN). This year’s budget No playing around, which is IDR 6.4 trillion, a bit smaller than in 2018 reaching IDR 26 trillion.

Yes I hope haha we can jump or maybe also fly like Iron Man with this budget huh. Even if No operating expenses such as subscription to scientific journals and staff costs. Eh eh. (A43)