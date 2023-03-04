British MPs to grill Boris Johnson over damning Partygate report

British lawmakers announced on Friday they would quiz former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on whether he lied about ‘Partygate’, in an investigation that could trigger his dismissal as an MP.

In an interim report released after eight months of work, Parliament’s Oversight Privileges Committee said the evidence so far undermined Mr Johnson’s pleas of innocence in the House of Commons.

“The evidence strongly suggests that violations of [COVID lockdown] advice would have been obvious to Mr Johnson by the time he was at the rallies,” the report said.

Described as a summary of the investigation before Mr Johnson’s questioning, it added ‘there is evidence that the House of Commons may have been misled’ on several occasions.

The committee said the former Tory leader had agreed to testify publicly in the week of March 20.

Mr Johnson, who resigned as Prime Minister last summer after ‘Partygate’ and other scandals, insisted the report justified it.

“There is absolutely no evidence that any of my advisers or any official warned me in advance that events might be against the rules,” he told broadcasters.

“I believed what we were doing was implicitly within the rules.”

Mr Johnson has repeatedly denied in Parliament that he or his staff breached his own COVID lockdown laws by staging drunken rallies in Downing Street.

But police fined dozens of aides after a criminal investigation, and Mr Johnson became the first sitting UK Prime Minister to break the law at one of the rallies.

The seven-member Privileges Committee includes four Conservatives, two Labor MPs and a Scottish National Party legislator.

If he ultimately concludes that he deliberately misled the House of Commons, he could recommend various sanctions to get all MPs to vote.

They included a suspension of 10 or more sitting days, which would trigger a petition to oust Mr Johnson as lawmaker.

A by-election for his seat in west London would then take place if 10% of registered voters signed it.

The developments come as Mr Johnson and his allies denounce news on Thursday that senior civil servant Sue Gray, who led the government’s inquiry into ‘Partygate’, has quit to work for the leader of the opposition Labor Party .

Linking the case to the committee’s inquiry, Mr Johnson said it was ‘surreal’ that the panel was planning to rely on evidence ‘gathered and orchestrated’ by Ms Gray.

Its report found ‘a lack of leadership and judgment’ in Mr Johnson’s Downing Street operation over the controversy, but the committee insisted it had its own evidence.

He cited WhatsApp messages, including one from a senior official who said an apology offered by staff ‘blows another big gaping hole in the prime minister’s account’.

Facing questions over the hiring of Ms Gray, Labor leader Keir Starmer tried to keep the focus on his former Tory rival.

“I think Boris Johnson has to confront the evidence that is in front of him, and everyone can see that evidence,” he said.