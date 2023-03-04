Turkish opposition divided over Erdogan DW challenger 03/03/2023





Turkey’s right-wing nationalist party (IYI) withdrew from the country’s opposition alliance on Friday following the selection of Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu as a candidate to challenge incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the next national elections. The split comes just weeks before Turkish voters head to the polls. Erdogan, in power for two decades this week, said the vote, originally scheduled for June, would take place on May 14. Meral Aksener, who leads the IYI, the second-largest party in the opposition alliance, said the IYI would not “bow” to accept what it considered a weak candidate, instead proposing the names of the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara as preferable. In his argument, Aksener cited polls showing Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu would beat Erdogan easily. The divided opposition plays into Erdogan’s hands She and the other party leaders had accepted Kilicdaroglu’s candidacy on Thursday, with Aksener herself announcing: “We have reached an agreement regarding our joint presidential candidate.” Still, she revised her stance after lengthy consultations at the IYI party headquarters in Ankara on Thursday evening and Friday morning. “I am sorry to say that since yesterday the Table of Six has lost its ability to reflect the will of the nation in its decisions,” Aksener said. “It is no longer a platform through which potential candidates can be discussed,” she said, “but a table that works to automatically approve a single candidate.” CHP boss Kilicdaroglu has expressed confidence but voters find him unattractive Image: ADEM ALTAN/AFP Although Kemal Kilicdaroglu has clearly announced his candidacy for months, voters have little confidence in him because he has not won an election in 13 years as head of the CHP. Mayors, on the other hand, snatched positions in two Erdogan strongholds in Turkey’s 2019 municipal elections. Despite the premature split, Kilicdaroglu seemed to take the issue head-on, saying “don’t worry, all the pieces will fall into place.” Yet Kilicdaroglu’s candidacy could play into Erdogan’s favor at a time when observers saw him potentially weakened. His chances of overcoming voter doubts about his performance with a slumping economy and public opinion drifting away from him over his response to the recent devastating earthquakes that killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey would appear boosted by the prospect of a divided opposition putting forward several candidates. Turkey’s president slammed for earthquake response To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video js/rc (AP, Reuters)

