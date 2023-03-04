Donald Trump and Letitia James are arguing over subpoenas again.





A new set of subpoenas have been served by both sides in Trump’s massive fraud trial in New York. Attorney General Letitia James said in court papers she may try to re-depose Donald and Eric Trump. Trump hopes to depose his ex-banker and accountant, as well as Michael Cohen, who will fight his subpoena. Loading Something is loading.

Spring is almost here, and like swallows returning to Capistrano, Letitia James and Donald Trump are once again squabbling over depositions.

As a trial looms in October in the New York Attorney General’s massive $250 million fraud lawsuit against the former president and his business empire, Trump’s side sent a flurry last-minute subpoenas.

Subpoenas have been served on as many as 10 people Trump and his co-defendants may want to call at trial, including Donald Bender, Mazars USA’s top accountant who for years prepared personal and corporate taxes of Trump. Rosemary Vrablic, Trump’s former banker at Deutsche Bank, also got one, according to court documents.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s lawyer turned very vocal enemy, also received one of these subpoenas from Trump.

It was filed last week upon receipt, he told Insider.

“After advice from counsel, I have decided to challenge the subpoena and intend to file a motion to have it set aside,” he said.

“The subpoena was served incorrectly, I am not a party to this action and the subpoena does not specify why I am being called as a non-party witness,” he added.

“He’s just bad advocacy on the part of the Trump team.”

Trump’s subpoenas have been sent out over the past two weeks, and at the last minute, just against what is called a “timely notice” deadline. It is over this deadline and another looming deadline that the two sides in James’ lawsuit are now battling.

Deadlines are nothing new. They were accepted by both parties in November. Lawyers for Trump and James had until Tuesday to give themselves “timely notice” of who they will file and when. And they all have until March 20 to file statements.

On Trump’s side, or more specifically, the legal teams of Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and a dozen Trump Organization executives and companies, all named as defendants in James’s lawsuit, are now asking for additional time to meet the March 20 deadline.

“The current schedule imposes significant hardship,” according to a recent letter filed by attorney Clifford S. Robert on behalf of the 16 Trump defendants in the trial.

And, in a flashback to last spring’s deposition battle, James again accuses Trump of calculated foot-dragging.

“The hardships alleged by defendants are self-inflicted,” James counters, in documents filed by Colleen K. Faherty, an attorney with the attorney general’s office.

James’ lawyers accuse Trump’s side of “continued dilatory conduct” for waiting until they were up to the notice period to serve any subpoenas.

Excerpt from the court filing in the New York Attorney General’s lawsuit against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization. New York State Court System

James, the New York Attorney General, won last year’s deposition battle, if you don’t count all the resulting closing arguments from the Fifth.

It was spring 2022 when a Manhattan judge and state appeals court ordered Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to sit for sworn depositions in the US fraud investigation. ‘AG Trump Organization.

The same Manhattan judge, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, arbitrated for more than two years in these continual battles over depositions and other evidence, first in James’ sprawling investigation into Trump and his real estate and golf company, and now in the upcoming trial.

Engoron has refused, at this time, to accede to Trump’s legal teams’ request for an in-person conference, in his lower Manhattan courtroom, where the two sides would have argued in person about moving or not moving the deadline.

The ball is now in Trump’s court.

His lawyers can live with all the depositions they can make by March 20. Or they must file something with the court that better describes and supports their request for an “extension,” as their last letter to Engoron loosely calls it. Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, did not respond to a request for comment.

Michael Cohen’s subpoena of Trump defendants in the fraud trial of New York Attorney General Letitia James. Initiated

Trump’s side argued that the attorney general sent them nearly 5.5 million pages of evidence from banks, accountants, insurers and other outside entities involved in the case.

There has been little chance of giving this “extraordinary amount of material” the meaningful scrutiny needed to make informed decisions about depositions, they argued.

“Under the current schedule, it is not possible for the defendants to complete the extensive investigation of facts required in this case by the March 20 deadline.”

As of February 21, no deposition was scheduled, the letter also states.

In its response, James’s party, called OAG, for the attorney general’s office, disputed that there was this flurry of new documents dumped on Trump by them.

“About 85% of all documents held by the OAG in this action were already available to the Trump Organization since their inception,” the attorney general’s letter pushed back.

Planning and conducting depositions is an important part of preparing for a civil trial. Both parties attend and ask questions during these sworn-recorded interrogation sessions.

The goal is to avoid last-minute surprises or “ambush trials,” says longtime New York civil attorney Jim Sullivan.

Leaving discovery to the last minute is such a common defense strategy, it’s almost a tradition, Sullivan said.

James’ team spent more than a year deposing witnesses before the trial. About 50 depositions have been taken and those transcripts have all been shared with Trump’s lawyers.

Yet in their own letter to the judge, James’ side suggested the attorney general’s office is considering re-deposing Donald Trump, Eric Trump and Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization currently serving a five-year sentence. months in prison for leading a long-running corporate payroll tax evasion scheme.

Weisselberg’s deposition, if it occurs, is expected to be conducted by video from prison.

Trump wanting to proceed with the depositions of multiple witnesses already deposed by James is also a common defense strategy, Sullivan said, because it can be very helpful, especially if witnesses disagree with each other or contradict previous testimony.

“Defendants have nothing to prove in most cases,” Sullivan noted. “What the defendants have to do is create doubt.

“So if you have three or four people saying three or four different things, then how can we as the plaintiff, who has the burden of proof, prove our case?” he explained.

“What you are trying to do is create confusion,” he added, defending any lawsuit. “Confusion is always your friend.”

James in his lawsuit accuses Trump of regularly lying about the value of his properties to obtain hundreds of millions in bank loans and tax breaks. It demands some $250 million in penalties and a ban on the Trump family selling, buying, collecting rent or borrowing money in New York.

Trump has denied any fraud and he is aggressively fighting the case.

A trial without a jury has been set for October 2, “whether there is hell or flood”, promised the judge opposed to the delay.

