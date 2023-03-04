Congress: When Prime Minister Modi roasted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya election results | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched an offensive against Congress President and Opposition Leader of Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on the election results of the three northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Kharge was in Chennai when the vote counting was underway on Thursday. Speaking to reporters in the capital of Tamil Nadu, Loaded said Congress contested in a few constituencies in the three northeastern states. He also said the party believed an alliance with other parties could help secure a majority of seats.

Asked about the prospects of the Congress and whether the results of the three states would have an impact on the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha, the party chairman replied: No, it has nothing to do (with the general elections in 2024 in Lok Sabha). This is an election of small states. Usually, parties in the northeast follow central government tendencies, but many leaders are committed to national politics. They support Congress, secular parties, democracy and the Constitution.”

Means PM condemned Kharge for shedding light on the three small states. While speaking at the BJP victory celebrations at the party headquarters on Thursday night after the election results were announced, he said: After today’s results, Congress has gone public with its hatred for humble and small things. Congress and its president say they are small states. Their results don’t mean much.

He said such statements were made because there was no sense of unification of the country. What they said is an insult to the people of these states and their mandate. Congress is making a major mistake by viewing these small states with a sense of rejection. Because of this thinking, Congress has always viewed the nation’s poor as little people. They viewed Dalits, tribal peoples and OBCs as petty people.

Prime Minister Modi has accused Congress of playing politics by examining the numerical strength of communities and vote banks. It is this mentality that caused serious damage to the country after independence. When our government built toilets for the poor, Congress called it a small job. When we opened the bank accounts for the poor, Congress also called that pettiness. Congress also laughed at us when we launched the cleanliness campaign.

Continuing in the same breath, Modi added: I wish to say to Congress that this very hatred against humble and small states is going to drown you out in the next election.

The Congress won three seats in Tripura, five seats in Meghalaya and it failed to open its account in Nagaland. The three state assemblies each have 60 seats.

The BJP secured a majority in Tripura for the second consecutive election by winning 32 seats, it won 12 of the 20 seats it contested in Nagaland. He will form the government of Nagaland as a pre-election coalition partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party ( NDPP ) won 25 seats.

The BJP only won two seats out of the 60 constituencies in which it fielded its candidates. However, he is ready to form the government with the People’s National Party ( NPP ) who won 26 seats in an unopposed assembly.

The BJP was in power in Meghalaya with the NPP in Meghalaya led by the latter Conrad Sangma until he broke the alliance ahead of the assembly elections. The two are all ready to join hands once more.

