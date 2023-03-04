Trump may face civil lawsuits over Jan. 6 riot, DOJ says





Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during an event held to address the recent derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste, in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S. February 22, 2023.

Alan freed | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump may be sued by two U.S. Capitol Police officers seeking to hold him accountable for the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, the Justice Department determined in a filing Thursday.

DOJ Civil Division lawyers told a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., that it should reject Trump’s “categorical argument” that the US president “is still immune from prosecution. civilian” on the basis of his public remarks, “even though this speech also constitutes incitement to imminent private violence.”

“Speaking to the public on matters of public interest is a traditional function of the presidency, and the outer perimeter of the president’s office includes a vast area of ​​such speaking,” the DOJ attorneys wrote. “But that traditional function is that of public communication. It does not include the incitement of imminent private violence of the kind that the district court found plaintiffs’ complaints plausibly allege here.”

A U.S. District Court judge in February 2022 ruled against Trump’s efforts to dismiss civil lawsuits filed by the two police officers and congressmen. The judge wrote that Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, in which he urged a crowd of his supporters to “fight like hell” and then directed them to the Capitol, could be seen as “a call to action collective”.

Trump appealed. After hearing arguments in December, the appeals judges asked the DOJ to rule on the dispute.

In the 32-page brief filed Thursday, Justice Department attorneys determined the district court was correct in rejecting Trump’s absolute immunity claim when he was speaking ‘on a matter of public interest. “.

But they stressed that the United States expressed no opinion on whether Trump’s speech incited the Capitol riot.

They cited legal precedent noting that the president should be given “broad latitude” to speak without fear that their off-the-cuff remarks “will give rise to litigation and potential liability.” But denying the absolute protection of immunity to “imminent incitement to private violence” should not “unduly chill” the president’s speech, they determined.

Trump was impeached in the House for an “incitement to insurrection” article after the riot. He was acquitted in the Senate.

