China’s Xi Jinping prepares for government overhaul in ‘two sessions’

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will oversee an intensive and far-reaching government overhaul in a historic political meeting beginning Sunday that will usher in a new generation of officials close to Xi and cement his control as he enters his second decade in power. China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), is expected to approve a reform plan that expands the role of parties in technology and the private sector, as well as reforming financial regulation and national security.

The changes come at a time of deep economic uncertainty at home after years of restrictive covid policies that have crippled the economy and slowed growth to its lowest levels since the 1970s, and heightened hostility to the externally as China’s relationship with the United States reaches new lows.

At a party meeting this week, Xi described the high winds and choppy waters facing his country, citing the economic hurdles of falling demand, disrupted supply and weakening expectations.

The annual political event is known in China as lianghui, or both sessions the annual meetings of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a body that advises the Communist Party of China; and the NPC, the party’s legislative body, with around 3,000 members representing different sectors of society.

At meetings this year, officials will announce the biggest leadership shakeup in a decade along with a gross domestic product target and policies aimed at restoring lost confidence in China’s economy.

The new composition of the government

The two sessions, which could last up to two weeks, come after a key party congress in October in which Xi broke succession norms to secure a third five-year term. At the NPC, which begins on Sunday, Xi will be officially named president, adding to his titles as party and military leader.

Delegates will also approve the new prime minister in charge of the State Council, the Chinese cabinet. Li Qiang, a Xis ally and former Shanghai party secretary who oversaw a deeply unpopular lockdown that sowed the seeds for nationwide protests, is expected to replace current premier Li Keqiang.

The officials will also announce the deputy prime ministers who will serve under Li, and the heads of various government ministries, commissions, the central bank, as well as the Supreme Court and the country’s top prosecutor, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

The details of what Chinese governance will look like during Xi Jinping’s third term will become much clearer, said Neysun Mahboubi, a research fellow at the Center for the Study of Contemporary China at the University of Pennsylvania.

Officials are focused on boosting consumer and investor confidence. Due to continued shutdowns, a real estate crisis and weakened domestic demand, the Chinese economy only increased by 3% last year, missing its target of 5.5%.

On Sunday, outgoing Prime Minister Li Keqiang will present a work report outlining a GDP target that analysts expect to be around 5% and up to 6%, as leaders try to put in place a post recovery. -pandemic.

The new composition of the government will also give clues about the direction of the economy. For decades pragmatic bureaucrats under the prime minister were in charge of the economy, but under Xi that has changed, with Li Keqiang largely sidelined.

It is feared that this era is coming to an end due to the general direction and trajectory that Xi Jinping wants to take for the country. [and] its emphasis on political loyalty above expertise, Scott Kennedy, an expert in Chinese business and economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told a briefing over both sessions.

China’s economic recovery relies on consumers. They don’t spend.

There is the question of whether this new team will have the capacity and the space to be smart and pragmatic stewards of the economy, he said.

The meeting will end with a press conference hosted by the new Prime Minister, Li Qiang. Observers will be watching closely for signs of how he handles this portfolio.

This year, both sessions are expected to unveil institutional reforms that will strengthen the party’s control over more areas of decision-making. In a speech by Xi this week, he said intensive and far-reaching reforms would target key industries. A summary of a meeting of the party’s central committee also led by Xi this week called on officials to recognize the urgency of reforming party and state institutions, and said the reform plan would be submitted to CNP.

Xi said I would do anything, said Trey McArver, co-founder of Trivium China, a research group. The party will take care of all that.

Since Xi came to power in 2012, he has overseen the reversal of a decades-long policy of increased separation between party and government, implemented in reaction to the ideological leadership of Mao Zedong, who held the shaping of politicians hostage to politics.

This trend has been evident since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, said Wang Hsin-hsien, a professor of East Asian studies at National Chengchi University in Taipei. Although details of the overhaul were not released, Wang expected the restructuring to be similar in scale to major changes in 2018, when party organizations took over powers that previously belonged to the Council of affairs of state.

Expanding party control over more areas of decision-making while installing its loyalists in leadership positions can bring its own set of risks for Xi, who still faces the consequences of abruptly abandoning China’s zero covid policy. .

All the people at the table are Xis, Wang said. Who are you going to blame when something goes wrong?