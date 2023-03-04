PM Modi and Australian PM to watch Ahmedabad Test to celebrate cricket diplomacy





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy test match in Ahmedabad next week, showcasing the shared passion for cricket as a mark of a long-standing friendship between the two countries. Albanese will visit India from March 811 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, which will be the first visit by an Australian Prime Minister to India since 2017. He will travel to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi with the aim of deepening strategic, economic and people-to-people ties between the two countries considered close friends and partners. “I look forward to visiting India next week at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will work to strengthen our security cooperation and deepen our economic, sporting and educational ties,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Saturday. Australian. I look forward to visiting India next week at the invitation of the Prime Minister @Narendra Modi. We will work to strengthen our security cooperation and deepen our economic, sporting and educational ties. Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 4, 2023 In New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi and Albanese will host the annual Indo-Australian Leaders’ Summit which will focus on trade and investment, renewable energy, technology, defense and security cooperation. The visit will also highlight the strong educational and cultural ties with Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell and Minister for Resources Madeleine King accompanying Albanese to India with a delegation of senior Australian business leaders. The business delegation will attend the India-Australia CEO Forum in Mumbai, to discuss business and investment opportunities opened up by the recent India-Australia Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement (ECTA) and future areas of business-to-business collaboration. Ahead of his first visit to India as Australian Prime Minister, Albanese said a stronger India-Australia partnership is good for stability in the region and means more opportunities that will strengthen economies and directly benefit people on both sides. country. “Our relationship with India is strong but it can be stronger. It is underpinned by our comprehensive strategic partnership, which underscores a shared commitment to work together to enhance our defence, economic and technological interests,” the official said. Australian Prime Minister. “As we look to the future, India will continue to be an important partner and close friend to Australia. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Australia mid-year to the Quad Leaders’ Summit and to travel to India again in September for the G20 Leaders’ Summit,” he added. The two leaders are expected to reinforce the strong bond between the two countries as they engage in cricket diplomacy during the Ahmedabad test match. Australia have already secured their place in their first ICC World Test Championship final after their resounding 9-wicket win over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Third Test in Indore on Friday. Currently the top-ranked team, Australia have not lost a series in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship and will face either India or Sri Lanka in the Ultimate Test at the London Oval June 7-11. Australia must win the final test in Ahmedabad to maintain their unbeaten run. Also read: Australia says India is at heart of its approach to Indo-Pacific and beyond

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indianarrative.com/world-news/pm-modi-and-australian-premier-to-watch-ahmedabad-test-in-celebration-of-cricket-diplomacy-115462.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

