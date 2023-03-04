Steve Bannon declares war on Fox News





NATIONAL HARBOUR, Md. Steve Bannon, former senior adviser to Donald Trump, unloaded a torrent of attacks here Friday on Fox News and its chief, Rupert Murdoch, a sign of escalating tensions between the former president’s political network and Murdoch’s conservative media empire.

“You’ve disrespected Donald J. Trump for long enough,” Bannon, who hosts a popular right-wing podcast, said of Murdoch during remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, which was attended by many Republicans loyal to Trump participated.

“Murdoch, you felt that Trumps would not be president,” Bannon added at the end of his fiery speech. “Well, we figured you weren’t going to have a network. Because they were going to fight you every step of the way.”

Bannon derisively called Australian-born Murdoch and his family a “gang of strangers” and cast them along with hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin and Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell as enemies of the “Make America Great Again” movement. ” of Trump.

The broadsides came as Trump and his allies soured on Fox News over his coverage of the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Meanwhile, the cable network and other media properties owned by Murdochs News Corp. featured Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who polls show is Trump’s biggest rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination prominently in recent coverage. As part of his ongoing book tour, DeSantis has already appeared in interviews with The New York Post and The Times of London, both owned by Murdoch, as well as interviews with Fox News Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin, Jesse Watters and the hosts of “Fox and Friends.” DeSantis’ memoir was published by HarperCollins, which is owned by Murdoch.

Old man Murdoch, while you’re at it, no more softball interviews for the guys running against Trump,” Bannon said Friday.

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fox Nation, a streaming platform, has sponsored and broadcast CPAC events in the past, but did not do so this year.

Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison in October after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. This sentence has been delayed as he is appealing his conviction.

Bannon’s remarks come days after court documents in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion libel lawsuit against Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corporation, were unsealed. These documents made public a slew of private communications between the hosts and Fox News executives, revealing that many did not believe the president’s false allegations of fraud after the 2020 election and openly mocked them in private while taunting them. to thrive on the air. Dominion sued Fox for airing baseless claims of vote reversal alleged by Trump allies.

Murdoch saw little evidence of Trump’s claims and found some to be “bullshit — and damaging.” In an email, he suggested that Trump could become a “bad loser.” Murdoch also acknowledged in his testimony that some Fox News hosts, including Jeanine Pirro, Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo, had done more than just give a platform to baseless allegations of voter fraud, saying in a deposition that they approved the allegations. Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Murdoch said Fox News wanted to make Trump a no-person and was pivoting as quickly as possible.

We have to direct our viewers, which is … not as easy as it sounds, he added, according to the filing.

Fox News defended its coverage and called Dominions’ lawsuit baseless.

“Read the depositions,” Bannon said. “They are afraid, hate you and despise you.”

Bannon also hit out at the cable network for calling Arizona’s electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden early on election night in 2020 and for not closely covering his 2024 campaign.

“They don’t even cover it live for 20 minutes,” Bannon said of Trump’s announcement speech in November. Note to Fox senior management: When Donald J. Trump speaks, it’s newsworthy.”

Throughout the past week, Trump has begun ripping into the direction of Fox News on his Truth Social platform, posting that Murdoch was throwing his anchors under the table, which also kills his case and infuriates his viewers, who will again leave in mass. they already are and demand that Murdoch apologize to his viewers and readers for his ridiculous defense of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump continues to insist that the election was “rigged!” Reviews of the 2020 election, including through manual recounts and risk-limiting audits, validated election results in swing states, and Trump’s efforts to overturn the election result were dismissed by the courts on dozens of occasions.

If Rupert Murdoch honestly believes that the 2020 Presidential Election, despite MASSIVE amounts of evidence to the contrary, was not rigged and stolen, then he and his group of MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS should retire from the news business as soon as possible, because they are aiding and abetting the DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA with FAKE NEWS, Trump wrote. Some FoxNews BRAVE & PATRIOTIC hosts, whom he despises and ridicules, got it right. He was wrong. THEY SHOULD BE ADMIRED AND APPRECIATED, NOT REPRESSED AND ABANDONED!!!”

