Politics
We have a date for ‘Boris Johnson’s trial’ – and now know what his plan could be | Political news
The ‘Boris Johnson trial’ – the televised hearings to determine whether the former Prime Minister lied to Parliament – is now just three weeks away, and after Friday’s discharge of documents we know roughly what this will look like. showdown.
And we know it will be explosive.
Tory-dominated Privileges Committee MPs Friday morning gave Johnson questions they will ask in advance – as well as the extensive evidence on which they were based. Moments later, Boris Johnson gave his answer, denying everything and saying he was justified. At first glance, the two do not match.
MPs say parties that break the law took place and claim to have found four reasons to believe that Johnson may have misled Parliament:
• Telling MPs in December 2021 that no rules or guidelines had been broken, when Sue Gray and police found otherwise
• Failing to tell the Commons he was aware of events where rules and guidelines were broken, with evidence showing he was present
• By claiming he had ‘repeated assurances’ the rules were not broken, when this was only given in relation to one event – and was not intended for use in the Commons
• Hiding behind Sue Gray’s report while it was happening when he knew enough to give MPs answers sooner
Johnson says the committee found no evidence and no one told him the laws and guidelines had been broken.
“I implicitly believe that these events were within the rules. Nobody told me anything before or after, on the contrary.”
What’s fascinating about the committee’s report is that it goes into great detail about why it thinks it’s not fair.
It is said that he participated. They visited Number 10 in person and established that you could see the lobby of the press office – where the parties were held – from the entrance to the Johnson family’s private apartment, implying that it would have been impossible to miss what was happening.
Above all, they claim that the key figures in his entourage never informed that the gatherings were in accordance with the rules.
They cite an interview with an unnamed adviser who saw Mr Johnson at a meeting on December 1, the day the Prime Minister told MPs ‘all guidelines were followed in Number 10’. The person says ‘I don’t think we discussed this with Mr. Johnson at the meeting.’
On Dec. 8, the day Johnson said “advice was followed and rules were followed at all times,” the same official was in discussion about what to say and told the committee, “I don’t did not advise the Prime Minister to say this, No.”
Learn more:
New photos of Boris Johnson at lockdown rallies released by MPs
WhatsApp messages reveal No 10 personalities ‘struggling’ to justify rallies
This is detrimental to Johnson as it suggests that intimate advisers in his inner circle are now speaking candidly about his tenure in power.
Johnson knows that it is impossible to prove a negative result, and the committee will never be able to say exhaustively that he was not informed that the rules were followed, because they can never be aware of all the conversations.
It’s the gap that Johnson hopes to exploit to make his defense.
|
